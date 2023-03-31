Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves post-credits scene explained

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is finally here and has everyone wondering, does it have a post-credits scene, and what’s it all about? Here’s everything you need to know.

Post-credit scenes have been rising in popularity for years, only increased by the nature of Marvel, often teasing sequels or adding extras throughout their credits. Such popularity often causes many fans to wonder if the film they’re about to see has a post-credits scene, so they don’t miss out.

So, if you’re heading to Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves or if you’ve already seen it and are wondering if it has a post-credits scene and what’s it all about, we’ve got the answer right here.

Does Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves have a post-credits scene?

Paramount Stay to the middle of the credits to watch a hilarious clip.

Yes, the movie does have a post-credits scene, only it’s halfway through rather than right at the end.

The scene is primarily there to give you one final laugh when leaving the movie so don’t expect it to have any huge impact on the current film or tease a sequel.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves post-credit scene explained

Happening halfway through the credits, the scene depicts a warrior who, upon having the Speak With Dead spell cast on him, is stuck in his odd state of undeath, waiting for the group to ask him one more question.

He sits up in his coffin and asks “does anyone have another question?” to a completely empty graveyard. This is an ongoing joke from near the beginning of the film where the party attempt to get answers from the warriors to ascertain the location of a helmet for Simon.

