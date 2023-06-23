Is Dumb Money based on a true story?

Dumb Money is about – but is the viral sensation based on a true story?

Upcoming film Dumb Money and its promo is currently taking the internet by storm, which makes sense as it got its plot from the world wide web itself.

The cast is stacked with big stars, including the likes of Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Shailene Woodley, Nick Offerman, America Ferrera, Anthony Ramos, Sebastian Stan, and Pete Davidson.

However, don’t be fooled by the stars, as this film is actually based around the ordinary man, but with a story so incredible you may not be able to believe that it’s true. But is it? Let us explain…

Is Dumb Money a true story?

Yes. While we can naturally expect some details to be changed, as is the nature of Hollywood, the main plot of Dumb Money is based on real events, that being the Reddit GameStop incident of 2021.

The official plot synopsis for Dumb Money is as follows:

“Dumb Money is based on the insane true story of the YouTuber who brought Wall Street to its knees and got rich by turning the video-game retailer GameStop into the world’s hottest company. In the middle of everything is regular guy Keith Gill, who starts it all by sinking his life savings into the stock and posting about it. When his social posts start blowing up, so does his life and the lives of everyone following him. As a stock tip becomes a movement, everyone gets rich – until the billionaires fight back, and both sides find their worlds turned upside down.”

You may remember the Reddit GameStop stock incident purely from all the memes that it inspired, but under it all is a real story about the Wall Street billionaires vs the everyman.

It can also be stated that Dumb Money is based on a book, that being Ben Mezrich’s “The Antisocial Network: The GameStop Short Squeeze and the Ragtag Group of Amateur Traders That Brought Wall Street to Its Knees.”

Watch the trailer below to get more of a taste for the story:

Dumb Money premieres exclusively in cinemas on September 22, 2023.

