Loki Season 2 Episode 4 has MCU’s biggest cliffhanger since Infinity War

Loki Season 2 Episode 4 has an ending that’ll drop your jaw – fans think it’s the biggest cliffhanger in the MCU since Avengers: Infinity War… but what the hell happened?

Infinity War was soberingly electric. We’ll all remember the grief ambushing us as heroes fell to the ground in a puff of dust after Thanos’ ill-fated snap, culminating in the most painful goodbye of all: Spider-Man clinging onto Tony Stark, begging him not to go.

Article continues after ad

Endgame was the perfect response to that shocker – in terms of modern-day blockbusters, it may be the single most cathartic movie ever made.

However, Loki has thrown us back to the other side of the emotional spectrum, with Season 2 Episode 4’s devastating ending leaving fans slack-jawed and baffled by what will happen next.

Article continues after ad

Loki Season 2 Episode 4 ending explained

Loki Season 2 Episode 4 appears to end with the entire timeline being destroyed; branches rupture and explode like supernovas, causing a chain reaction of cosmic fire all across the Temporal Loom.

Article continues after ad

After getting Victor Timely back to the TVA, he meets OB, and the reason behind the technician’s name becomes apparent: Ouroboros’ work was inspired by Timely, and Timely’s research was influenced by OB’s manual – like a snake eating its own tail.

Timely believes he could adapt a prototype device to stabilize the loom, so he works with OB on expanding its rings to contain all of the new timelines. He’s briefly apprehended by Ravonna Renslayer (who brutally squished General Dox and her supporters to death), but after she’s pruned by X-5 (under Sylvie’s spell), they prepare to carry out their plan.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While Loki volunteers to head outside in the suit, Timely says it should be him because he has the most expertise about the loom. As he emerges out the door, his body bursts into a blur of spaghetti, killed instantaneously. Loki, Sylvie, OB, Mobius, and the others are left to watch as the timeline combusts and seemingly blows up.

So, is everyone dead? Given the MCU doesn’t end with Season 2, we have to say no – but the ending doesn’t leave a lot of wiggle room. There are a few shots in the trailers we’ve yet to see: B-15 as a doctor, Loki outside a jet ski dealership, and Loki in a TV uniform. Perhaps the timeline will be completely reset, and Loki has to figure out how to restore people’s memories.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Loki fans react to massive Season 2 Episode 4 cliffhanger

Given the implications of the entire timeline exploding, it’s fair to compare Loki Season 2 Episode 4 to the end of Infinity War, and MCU viewers are struggling to cope.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“This must be one of the most unsettling scene from Marvel Studio since Infinity War. Like what’s going to happen next? I need ANSWERS!!!!!” one user tweeted. “Loki’s S2E4 is the best thing Marvel has done since Avengers: Infinity War. It even leaves you with the same feeling,” another wrote.

Article continues after ad

“I haven’t experienced this feeling since Thanos’ snap in Infinity War,” a third tweeted. “Okay, so that #Loki Episode 4 ending was TRAUMATIC AF. Pure Infinity War ending vibes,” a fourth wrote. “The ending of Loki made me feel the same way Infinity War did,” a fifth tweeted.

Article continues after ad

Timely’s fate is most curious; some fans don’t think he’s dead, instead inadvertently scattering thousands of versions of himself across time and space when his body was torn apart.

Article continues after ad

“I don’t know if that’s how it works but as soon as Victor volunteered to go to the look, my first thought was this was somehow going to ensure the creation of his variants. His death, whilst portrayed as a surprise, was expected for me and at least it was quite comical,” one Redditor wrote.

“Spaghettification: what happens if you fall in a small black hole because the differential gravity will stretch you at different speeds. We also saw the sacred timeline WAS in a black hole,” another commented. “Victor Timely is the progenitor of all the variants when he got spaghetti-ied, he was necessary for the other Kangs to exist,” a third wrote.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Loki Season 2 Episodes 1-4 are available to stream on Disney Plus now, which you can sign up for here. In the meantime, check out our other coverage below:

What time is Loki Season 2 Episode 3 on Disney Plus? | Loki Season 2 cast & characters | Season 2 release schedule | When does Loki Season 2 take place in the MCU timeline? | Ke Huy Quan’s Ouroboros explained

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.