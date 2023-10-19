What time is Loki Season 2 Episode 3 on Disney Plus?

Loki Season 2 is underway as Disney+ has released two action-packed episodes. And here’s when you can catch Episode 3.

The first two episodes of Loki have been a non-stop adventure as audiences were thrust back into the timeline with the God of Mischief and his ragtag group of friends.

After two episodes of watching reality fall apart and relationships reunite, Episode 3 is sure to up the stakes even more for Loki, Sylvie, and the TVA.

Article continues after ad

But, when exactly can you watch Loki Season 2 Episode 3 on Disney+? Here’s everything we know.

When does Loki Season 2 Episode 3 debut?

Loki Season 2 Episode 3 will premiere at 9pm ET on Thursday, October 19.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

For everyone in the United States, the episode airs on Thursday night while the rest of the world have to watch it in the early morning hours of Friday. If you’re looking for the exact time to catch Loki in your area of the world, check out the list below:

Article continues after ad

6pm PT

9pm ET

10pm Brazil

2am UK

3am Central European Summer Time

6:30am India Standard Time

11am Australia

1pm New Zealand

Dedicated Loki fans will have to stay up late to avoid spoilers spilling over from the States, but at least Loki premieres on a weekend day instead of at the beginning of the week like WandaVision’s Sunday night slot.

Loki Season 2 Episode 3 is set to be one of the biggest episodes so far as Loki will be reunited with a Kang variant, who he knows to only cause chaos and destruction but only time will tell how bad things will get.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Loki Season 2 Episodes 1 and 2 are now streaming on Disney+. You can check out our other coverage below: