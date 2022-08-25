She-Hulk Episode 2 review: She-Hulk smashes into the swing of things

She-Hulk smashes onto screens with Episode 2, but does it pick up on the okay-ish quality of the first episode?

The first episode of Marvel‘s newest Disney+ series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, has finally premiered. The show follows Jenn Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer who also happens to be a Hulk, as she attempts to survive the courtroom, her dating life, and those who keep trying to attack her.

While we stated in the last review that the first episode wasn’t quote getting into the swing of things just yet, so does Episode 2 pick up in quality?

Now, be warned, there are spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 1 and 2. If you’re wanting a spoiler-free review of Episodes 1-4, we have it all ready here. But if you don’t mind the spoilers, then keep reading…

She-Hulk Episode 2 finds its niche

Now, one may find the concept of a superhero lawyer a little silly, but as the plot turns more and more in this direction, the show actually seems to improve. The last episode, which was just a training montage between She-Hulk and Bruce Banner’s Hulk, felt like any run-of-the-mill MCU fodder, but this episode seems a step towards making the show its own unique thing.

This thing may not be for everyone; the plot feels very rom-com/media about the perils of being a single female 30-something (especially during that scene where she visits her family), but the show does it well. Its humor is enjoyable, and while Jenn’s best friend Nikki is a walking stereotype of the “rom-com best friend,” she fits the vibe of the show well.

We can only hope that the show continues to lean into the workplace comedy vibe, as that is where the script genuinely seems to shine.

Marvel/Disney+ Nikki’s actor (Ginger Gonzaga) clearly knows what genre she’s in.

Tatiana Maslany is still the high-point of the show

This genre also allows the actors to have fun. Maslany is still great in the starring role, doing her best to deliver the redundant fourth-wall-breaking comments with any form of charm. And considering that she is still surrounded by poor CGI most of the time, this is no small feat.

While Jenn doesn’t want to be a hero, Maslany still makes this character feel good and heroic. It’s just a shame that She-Hulk doesn’t explore the horrors of being a Hulk that Bruce Banner’s stints have, as that would really allow Maslany to show off the acting chops that we know she has.

Now, while the humor of She-Hulk can often feel like it’s undercutting some genuine emotional moments, there are a few cases where the show lets up, such as when Jenn is having a conversation with her dad after being She-hulk gets her fired from her job.

The series portrays family relations in the wake of superpowers pretty well – although most of her relatives are either forgettable or annoying – and successfully brings the super back down to Earth, as we see She-Hulk’s powers leading to her doing cumbersome chores for her family around the house, in a rather funny post-credits scene.

He-Hulk for She-Hulk

The series still makes room for how superhero-dom and womanhood often, though some of these issues can feel a little on the nose. Her complaining about her name being a derivative of the Hulk feels more like a meta jab at the comics than anything, and the idea of her having to “control her narrative” with the media frenzy surrounding her feels very Taylor Swift circa 2016.

Now, there are some poignant moments in the episode. Considering that she basically gets fired for saving the jury’s lives last episode shows both the mistreatment of women and general ruthlessness of the corporate world. And the worry she has that she will only be seen as a Token Hire after getting her titular job as She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, is both humorous and sadly resonant.

She-Hulk continues to build up hype

The introduction of the Abomination – played by Tim Roth – is an exciting turn for the series to take, and while cameos may be getting old in the MCU, this appearance is enough to pull you in for another episode.

Ultimately, while the show is simple and fun, it still does enough to build intrigue. And by the looks of things, She-Hulk will be improving with every episode.

And while the current episodes aren’t anything spectacular, they certainly don’t deserve the review bombing they’re getting from a certain type of viewer, a viewer who may very well be a villain later on in the series.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3 will premiere on Disney+ September 1.