She’s everyone’s favorite grandma in Young Sheldon, but did Meemaw die in The Big Bang Theory? Here’s what we know.

While Young Sheldon Season 7 might be showing how Meemaw loses everything, The Big Bang Theory showed her one final time in a fleeting cameo — and she couldn’t be more different.

A far cry from the witty, daring, and downright lovable version we see in the prequel, June Squibb’s take on the famed grandma is catty, condescending, and borderline nasty.

While we only see her briefly in the main series, did Meemaw die in The Big Bang Theory? Here’s everything you need to know.

Article continues after ad

Did Meemaw die in The Big Bang Theory?

No, Meemaw didn’t die during The Big Bang Theory.

However, it’s easy to see how there could be some confusion. In Young Sheldon, Meemaw already seems like she’s into her older years, becoming an entirely different pensioner in TBBT lore.

Article continues after ad

“If you remember, Meemaw was there before Amy and Sheldon got engaged, but was absent at the wedding,” one fan posted on Reddit. “It wasn’t addressed that she couldn’t be there due to poor health because everyone else was there and no one stayed back to tend to her. Where even Missy’s husband was mentioned, Meemaw wasn’t. Only conclusion: She died sometime after Sheldon gave that ring to Amy.”

Article continues after ad

However, some fans think the answer was clear, tying further into a Young Sheldon conspiracy. “Meemaw was still alive. There was a scene that was cut for time of a voicemail (voiced by Annie Potts) that she could no longer travel that far,” a second fan clarified.

A third agreed, “She also sent him a congratulations text after winning the Nobel.”

Regardless of the changes in character, Meemaw remained close to her little Moonpie, with the final scene text confirming that she may well be eternal after all.

Article continues after ad

There’s no clarity on how or when Meemaw did die, which could perhaps be touched on in another Sheldon-verse spinoff.

Article continues after ad

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month while you wait.