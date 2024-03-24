Young Sheldon isn’t the only Big Bang Theory prequel, according to fans

Young Sheldon fans have pointed out that there could be a secret prequel series for another major Big Bang Theory character.

While Young Sheldon might be the only Big Bang Theory spinoff in existence, that’ll soon end with the Season 7 finale fast approaching. There’s already been a Young Sheldon sequel confirmed to be in the works, but fans have noted that, if you look closely, these might not be the only TBBT companion shows to be watched.

Sheldon was no doubt the most iconic character associated with the hit comedy TV show, so him getting his own prequel series wasn’t surprising in the slightest. But he’s not the only member of the original Big Bang gang, and fans have pointed out that shows surrounding the childhoods of the other characters, such as Leonard, Penny, and Howard, could also be up for grabs.

Article continues after ad

On the Young Sheldon subreddit, one post noted that a show for Leonard in particular might scratch the itch soon to come following Young Sheldon’s end. However, other fans argued that his backstory wasn’t show-worthy, and that they’d much prefer a spinoff for Penny.

Article continues after ad

That said, one user made the important note that there could technically be a Penny spinoff in the form of a preexisting show. That is, of course, if you’re willing to let yourself suspend any potential disbelief.

“Penny has a prequel. It’s called 8 Simple Rules,” the comment said. “*Adding for those who don’t know, it’s not an actual prequel. Just a show that Kaley Cuoco was part of in the early 2000’s with a kind of similar character arc.”

Article continues after ad

The show they are referencing, 8 Simple Rules, was a sitcom that ran on ABC from 2002-2005. It followed the day-to-day life of a normal family, with a father intent on parenting his unruly teenage daughters, the eldest of which was played by Kaley Cuoco.

There are similarities to be drawn between this and The Big Bang Theory. Of course, there’s Cuoco, who would go on to play Penny in the latter. Both are also multi-cam sitcoms. What’s more, Penny’s on-screen mother in The Big Bang Theory was played by Katey Sagal, who also played Cuoco’s mother in 8 Simple Rules.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While 8 Simple Rules was eventually cancelled in 2005 due to low ratings, it’s actually a very charming and funny sitcom from a time when the market for such shows was over-saturated. (We actually noted 8 Simple Rules as one of the shows to watch if you like Young Sheldon!) The series also had a poignant shift in tone when the lead actor, John Ritter, passed away during production on the second season.

While there are no actual intended links between the two shows, there’s no reason why Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon fans couldn’t watch 8 Simple Rules and treat it as a prequel series for a Penny during her teenage years.

Article continues after ad

Still, if the Big Bang Theory universe continues expanding as it is, they may not have to wait for an official Penny series for too long.