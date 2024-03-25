Did Late Night with the Devil actually make $666,666?

Late Night with the Devil, has taken the world by storm, but many are wondering if the new horror movie actually made $666,666 at the box office.

Late Night with the Devil — the latest entry into the found-footage subgenre — tells the story of struggling late night host Jack Delroy (David Dastmalchian) and the horrific events that occurred on his show on October 31, 1977.

The film dabbles a lot in the occult and Satanism, so much so that Dexerto labeled it a “fun horror movie about the dangers of unchecked ambition.”

Late Night with the Devil has also been a success at the box office, but its reported numbers have raised some eyebrows — so did the film actually make $666, 666?

Article continues after ad

Did Late Night with the Devil earn $666, 666 at the box office?

Amazingly, it appears to be true: on Sunday, March 24, Late Night with the Devil made $666,666 at the US box office.

According to Variety, the movie made a total of $2.8 million from 1,034 venues, but did earn $666, 66 from its Sunday ticket sales.

Article continues after ad

For those who don’t know, in the Bible 666 is known as the Devil’s number/marker, so it’s pretty outrageous to see a film with satanic connections earn this amount of money in just one day.

When this figure was announced, a lot of viewers naturally thought the number was a hoax with one Twitter user writing, “They didn’t even try to make this marketing stunt believable I’m crying.”

Article continues after ad

Another viewer noted that people would’ve believed the number wholeheartedly if the film “kept the first three and made the last three normal numbers,” but use of double 666’s “overdid the bit.”

At this time, it looks like the Late Night with the Devil’s Sunday earnings is a real figure, so it would seem like some otherworldly force really wanted to give the movie a cool new marketing tagline.

In the meantime, find out how to watch Late Night with the Devil, our breakdown of the ending, and what’s been going on with its AI controversy.