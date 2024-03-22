Late Night with the Devil ending explained

Late Night with the Devil is out now in cinemas, so here’s your guide to the scary movie’s devastating ending.

While Late Night withe the Devil didn’t earn a place on our list of horror movies to get excited about in 2024, we’ve now see the movie and heaped much deserved praise on star David Dastmalchian in the Dexerto’s review.

Dastmalchian plays TV host Jack Delroy, who invites a spiritualist, an illusionist, and a girl who claims to be possessed onto his talk show, all of which starts out fun. But then Jack tries to commune with a demon, proceedings turn dark, and soon all hell – quite literally – breaks loose.

You can find details of how to watch Late Night with the Devil here, while below we’re delving into the ending, so beware of SPOILERS AHEAD…

What happens at the end of Late Night with the Devil?

At the end of Late Night with the Devil, we learn that Jack Delroy effectively did a deal with Satan, one that resulted in huge ratings for his talk show, but also the death of his wife, as well as the guests on his Halloween episode.

The movie plays out during said episode on October 31, 1977, and ends with the possessed girl tearing open the throat of her doctor and setting fire to the illusionist. The show then cuts to black, and a test card appears onscreen that reads “Station Difficulties.”

Thorough trippy flashbacks, we then get glimpses at how Delroy got here. And it’s all to do with The Grove, the shady organisation of which Jack is a member. Their leader – dressed as an owl – brings forth a chalice and orders him to kneel and drink. While we also see Delroy signing a TV contract, and questioning what he has to sacrifice in return.

His wife then appears to him on her death-bed, and states: “They told you you could have it all, didn’t they? But you had to pay a price.” And it becomes clear that the ruthlessly ambitious Jack gave up the love of his life in exchange for success.

“It wasn’t supposed to turn out this way,” he bemoans. “You have to believe me.” She then begs Jack to put her out of her misery with a knife, before Jack awakens in the studio, to find himself stabbing the possessed girl, on camera, while broadcasting to all of America.

As police sirens approach, the screen then fades to black, and the credits roll. Meaning Jack Delroy gets his record audience, but by murdering guests on live TV, thereby ending his career.

Late Night with the Devil is in cinemas now, while for more new movies, check out this month’s theatrical releases, as well as what’s new to streaming.