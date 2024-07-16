Serial killer thriller Dexter is getting a prequel series subtitled ‘Original Sin.’ Here’s everything we know about the show, including plot and cast, plus how it links back to the original.

Dexter launched on Showtime in late 2006, and immediately became a sensation thanks to its twisted subject matter and violent kills that leaned into the horror genre.

Based on the book Darkly Dreaming Dexter by Jeff Lindsay, the show focused on Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), a blood spatter expert for the Miami Police Department, who kills those he believes to have escaped justice.

Article continues after ad

The show ended in 2013, but was belatedly followed by a sequel series titled Dexter: New Blood in 2021. Now, the franchise is going back to where it all began with a new TV show.

There’s no word on a release date yet, as the Dexter prequel only started shooting last month, on June 5., 2024

But, if they move fast on the 10 episodes that are planned, the series could launch in October, like the original, and just in time for Halloween and spooky season.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Dexter: Original Sin cast

The cast is top-lined by Patrick Gibson as young Dexter Morgan, with support coming from the likes of Patrick Dempsey, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Christian Slater.

Here’s a list of the main cast members, plus who they are playing:

Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan

Christian Slater as Harry Morgan

Molly Brown as Deb Morgan

Patrick Dempsey as Aaron Spencer

Sarah Michelle Gellar as Tanya Martin

Christina Milian as Maria LaGuerta

James Martinez as Angel Batista

Alex Shimizu as Vince Masuka

Reno Wilson as Bobby Wyatt

What is the prequel about?

Showtime Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan.

The Dexter prequel charts young Dexter Morgan’s transformation into a serial killer who rights the wrongs of the American justice system.

That transition happens under the tutelage of his homicide detective father Harry, with the show kicking off in 1991, when 20-year-old Dexter starts a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.

Article continues after ad

The official synopsis describes the city as a “hotbed of real serial killers” at the time, meaning there will be plenty of potential victims to get Dexter going. While we also know that Sarah Michelle Gellar will be playing his boss during the internship.

Is there a trailer?

Dexter: Original Sin has been shooting for just six weeks, so there’s no sign of a trailer yet.

Article continues after ad

We’ll update this article with any footage as-and-when it drops.

Showtime Jennifer Carpenter and Michael C. Hall played Deb and Dexter in the original series.

The prequel will see Morgan first meeting the characters who are his friends and work colleagues in the original series, meaning there will likely be multiple callbacks (or forward, depending on how you look at it).

Article continues after ad

Original Sin features younger versions of Maria LaGuerta – establishing herself as the Miami’s first female homicide detective here – as well as Angel Batista and Vince Masuka. That official synopsis also promises “a very formidable teenage Deb.”

But maybe the most important throwback is Clyde Phillips returning as showrunner. Phillips created the original series, and oversaw the first four seasons, which pretty much every Dexter fan agrees were the best. Which bodes well for Original Sin.

Article continues after ad

For more TV previews, check out everything we know about the Harry Potter series, as well as The Bear Season 4. Or click here for TV shows streaming this month and the best shows of 2024 so far.