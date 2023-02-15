Demon Slayer anime spin-off drops on Crunchyroll

Demon Slayer is one of the most popular animes out there right now, so Crunchyroll isn’t hesitating to make a spin-off series available to stream.

Demon Slayer is an incredibly popular Shounen anime that took the world by storm in 2019. After its 26-episode Season 1 debut, fans and critics alike commended the series’ high-quality animation and strong narrative pacing.

Animation studio Ufotable followed up their initial success with a high-production movie and a second season of the anime, with a third season now on the way.

But Crunchyroll apparently isn’t done with the franchise, as an old spin-off is set to drop on the streaming platform soon.

Crunchyroll releases Demon Slayer spin-off

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will release the spin-off comedy series of the shounen anime, titled “Junior High and High School!! Kimetsu Academy Story,” which is a series of comedic chibi shorts that portray the characters in both Junior High and High School. The original shorts debuted throughout the years 2020 and 2021.

This style of spin-off is not uncommon to popular animes. For example, Attack on Titan’s school series, titled “Attack on Titan: Junior High” has become almost as popular as the actual series over the past few years.

Crunchyroll is now streaming the shorts in North, South, and Central America, along with the United Kingdom and Ireland. The series will be released in both English and Japanese dubbing and subtitles.

If your knowledge of the spin-off series is limited, make sure to check out the trailer below, which depicts the show’s characters in their school gear, as both students and teachers.

The streaming spin-off episodes will include the original set of three (Kimetsu Academy Story) episodes, along with four Valentine’s Day-themed episodes.

This release will no doubt be to drum up hype for the upcoming third season of the anime, which is titled “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc (Kimetsu no Yaiba: Katanakaji no Sato-Hen).” The season is set to premiere on TV in April with a one-hour special, after a few screening events in select cinemas in early March.

Demon Slayer is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.