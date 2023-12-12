Kojima Productions’ new trademarks hint at OD detail

Kojima Productions has filed some new trademarks that are giving players a possible look at to what to expect from his upcoming game, OD.

Hideo Kojima made his presence known at last week’s Game Awards, where he introduced his next game that has gamers brimming with excitement.

The new game, titled OD, appears to be a horror-centered experience, based on the eerie teaser trailer that was shown during the show.

Now, Kojima Productions have filed for some new trademarks that players think may give some clues as to what the game will be about.

Kojima Productions’ new trademarks are raising eyebrows

There’s very little we know about OD, besides the actors involved, as well as Jordan Peele collaborating with Kojima for it.

The teaser trailer that was shown gave fans very little to go off as well, simply showing us the actors and then hinting at the tone of the game. This looks to be a horror experience based on the atmosphere and the ending tagline of the trailer: ” For all the players and screamers.”

However, some eagle-eyed players have spotted four new trademarks that Kojima Productions has filed, and they are starting to think they could indicate what to expect from the game.

Two of the trademarks were just logos of the title, which offered nothing new about it. However, there are two other trademarks that have piqued peoples’ interest: Social Scream System and Social Stealth.

Many players are speculating that this hints at the game being a social experience of some kind, with one user on Reddit theorizing there to be a Souls-like multiplayer component to the game: “Random players or friends can probably introduce new challenges for the player or provide hints or help which would ensure no two playthroughs are the same.”

This has led to discussion of players scaring each other throughout the game, with the Social Stealth System pointing towards the ability to hide from others.

Of course, none of this is confirmed but it does line up with Kojima’s obsession with pushing the social aspects of gaming. His last game, 2019’s Death Stranding, had a unique social aspect to it as well.

There will be plenty more theorizing from fans as we learn more about OD in the future, as is the case with every Kojima project. Players also can’t forget that he is getting ready to release the sequel to Death Stranding in the near future as well.