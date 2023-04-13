The return of the documentary-style Doctor Who Confidential spin-off has been speculated for a while now, and David Tennant may have confirmed the rumor.

During Russell T Davies’ first stint as Doctor Who showrunner, spin-offs for the beloved Sci-Fi series were at an all-time high, and one of the most beloved was the behind-the-scenes show, Doctor Who Confidential.

The documentary-style spin-off originally ran for six seasons and aired in conjunction with Doctor Who in the UK. Confidential would broadcast immediately after each weekly series episode, and gave fans a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the said episode through clips and interviews with the cast and crew.

With Russell T Davies returning to the helm as showrunner, fans have been speculating over a potential Confidential return for a while, and David Tennant has seemingly confirmed the rumor.

David Tennant may have confirmed the return of Doctor Who Confidential

BBC / Doctor Who David Tennant has seemlingly confirmed the return of Doctor Who Confidential during a recent comic con panel.

During a recent GalaxyCon Q&A panel, David Tennant seemingly confirmed the return of a Doctor Who Confidential spin-off. When the panel’s moderator discussed the inclusion of comic book alien Beep the Meep in the upcoming 60-anniversary specials, Tennant shared his enthusiasm for the original stories and referenced some behind-the-scenes filming.

“The comic book creators they came on set and we got to meet them and get all our old comic books signed,” Tennant revealed. “It was absolutely thrilling, and it was all filmed by various Doctor Who Confidential style people.”

Although this doesn’t act as solid confirmation, these comments do line up with previous reports of a Confidential successor titled Doctor Who: Unleashed which is rumored to begin airing in conjunction with the 60th-anniversary specials starring Tennant and Catherine Tate, and due to air in November.

After the anniversary celebrations, the TARDIS will be handed over to Ncuti Gatwa‘s Fifteenth Doctor who will be joined by Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) for Season 14. Given the weekly episodic nature of the original Confidential, if the documentary does return it’s likely it could air alongside the upcoming series.

That’s everything we know about the potential return of Doctor Who Confidential so far! As soon as more information is revealed we’ll be sure to update this article. For all the latest Doctor Who news and information, check out our home page for the show.