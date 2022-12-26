Doctor Who fans can’t believe “Beep the Meep” in new 2023 special trailer

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at lucyjo.finnighan@dexerto.com

In Doctor Who, new becomes old, and old becomes new, so a return of one character is very exciting – and no, we’re not talking about David Tennant: we’re talking about Beep the Meep.

Doctor Who, the acclaimed British series that is now heading to Disney+, is about to reach its 60th anniversary, which will see the return of many familiar faces.

For those who have seen the trailer and know the series, a few notable names have popped up, from David Tennant’s Doctor to Catherine Tate’s Donna Noble, and her daughter Rose, played by Yasmin Finney.

But for those who have read the Doctor Who comics, there’s another face that you may recognize, and Twitter is going wild for it.

Beep the Meep returns to Doctor Who

The newest trailer for the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary special came out this Christmas, and fans were going wild for one partiuclar creature that showed up: Beep the Meep, who is rumored to be voiced by Miriam Margoyles.

This will be the character’s first onscreen performance since they first showed up in the Doctor Who comics in the 1980s, and Doctor Who fans are going crazy on Twitter about it.

One user wrote, “MIRIAM MARGOLYES AS BEEP THE MEEP IS PHENOMENAL CASTING I AM SO EXCITED FOR THE DOCTOR WHO 60TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIALS” while another stated, “Best Christmas present. They’ve done a good job adapting him.”

Though of course, most people celebrated in the way that Twitter does, with jokes.

Who is Meep?

Now, don’t start thinking Meep is a cute little thing, for they are actually a world conqueror. No, really.

Beep The Meep first appeared in a comic strip, titled The Star Beast, that ran in Doctor Who Weekly, which was published by Marvel UK in 1980. The character was made by Judge Dredd co-creators Pat Mills and John Wagner, along with Watchmen co-creator Dave Gibbons, and V For Vendetta’s editor Dez Skinn.

Doctor Who Weekly

Beep the Meep is an alien who was the leader of the Meep armada, which aimed to take over the galaxy. However, they were struck down by the Wrarth Warriors, causing Beep the Meep to crash to Earth, where he was found by Sharon Davies, who later became the Fourth Doctor’s companion in the comic – making her the first Black companion in the series ever!

She first assumed Meep was harmless, however the Doctor later had to stop the creature from taking control of the town’s human’s to repair his ship, and thus Beep was captured by the Wrarth Warriors, who also show up in the trailer, as moth man looking creatures.

Beep the Meep would then make the occasional appearance in later comic book strips and audio dramas, but he has never appeared on-screen. Until next year of course, and, like everyone else, we are very excited.

The Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Special will be premiering in November 2023.