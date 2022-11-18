The newest Doctor Who companion has just been cast

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at lucyjo.finnighan@dexerto.com

Doctor Who rotates its Doctors and companions, and now a new companion has just stepped into the Tardis – and we can’t wait to meet her.

If Doctor Who has taught us anything, it’s that the only constant is change. The classic BBC series – which is now heading onto Disney+ for the upcoming season – is known for how the Doctor changes, not just in the actor that plays them, but it the companions that they have.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Ncuti Gatwa was going to play the newest iteration of the Doctor, but it was left open who his new companion would be. But now, that question has been answered.

Article continues after ad

Today, on the BBC charity show, Children in Need, it was revealed that the newest companion was going to be named Ruby Sunday, and the actor made their debut.

Millie Gibson will play Doctor Who companion Ruby Sunday

Earlier today, the Doctor Who Twitter account hinted that they were going to reveal the newest companion on live TV that night. They used the emojis of two hearts and a red diamond, the former meaning the Doctor, and fans guessed that the other emoji could be hinting that the companion would be named Ruby.

Fans waiting with baited breath, and sure enough, out of the Tardis popped Millie Gibson, who will star as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who alongside Gatwa. Their debut is set to be during the festive period of 2023. David Tennant will play the Fourteenth Doctor for three specials, before Gatwa will become the Fifteenth Doctor.

Article continues after ad

The 18 year old actor – meaning she is practically the same age as the show’s revival itself – isn’t new to television. She is best known for her role as Kelly Neelan on Coronation Street, and she even won the Best Young Performer Award at The British Soap Awards earlier this year.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

When giving a statement on her new role in the Tardis, Millie Gibson said: “Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honoured to be cast as the Doctor’s companion. It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have travelled in before me.

Article continues after ad

“And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa’s side, I just can’t wait to get started.”

As for what the newest Doctor thinks of his newest companion, Gatwa has said, “Millie just is the companion. She is full of talent, strength, she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor.

“From the moment she walked into the room she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent. This adventure is going to be so wild and so fun, I cannot WAIT to sail the universe with Millie!”

Article continues after ad

Returning Doctor Who showrunner, Russell T Davies, added, “It’s the great honour of my job to find the next generation of talent, and Millie shines like a star already. She’s brilliant, dynamic, clever and a wonderful actor. As a Coronation Street fan, I’ve seen Millie survive chases, guns and sieges, but that’s nothing compared to what lies ahead for Ruby Sunday.”