Is there going to be a Bullet Train 2?

Will there be a Bullet Train 2? Bullet Train was one of the biggest action movies this year, but is a sequel in the works, and what would it be about?

Bullet Train, the blockbuster directed by David Leitch and starring Brad Pitt, may have received mixed reviews from critics – you can read our review here – but audiences seemed to have enjoyed the fast-paced action romp when it hit cinemas this summer.

The official synopsis reads: “Ladybug [Pitt] is an unlucky assassin who’s determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs have gone off the rails. Fate, however, may have other plans as his latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe – all with connected yet conflicting objectives – on the world’s fastest train.”

But with the plot seemingly concluded, and the film involving a lot of character deaths, there is still a question amongst fans: will there be a Bullet Train 2?

Is Bullet Train 2 happening?

As of December 2022: no, Bullet Train 2 hasn’t been confirmed – but that doesn’t mean that a sequel won’t happen.

Director David Leitch told Forbes he sees Bullet Train as a possible launchpad for a new franchise. “I see it as a universe,” he said.

“I know that’s the buzzword that everybody uses, and they’re like, ‘We want to build a universe and all the spin-offs,’ but organically, on the page already, you had that. Not everybody’s left at the end of this, but that doesn’t mean we can’t explore different times and places when these fun characters existed.

“All of us had such a wonderful time making it, with Brian, Joey, Hiro, Andrew, Brad, Zazie, Michael, and everyone I’m missing, and I think we all want to come back. It was a joy to make with such beautiful people, and it is definitely on my bucket list to revisit this Bullet Train world.”

The film also did well at the box office – becoming the number one movie in the world during its opening week – and was received favorably by general audiences, so there’s definitely demand for a second film.

What would be the plot of Bullet Train 2?

As of writing, there is no confirmed plot for Bullet Train 2.

We can imagine that if there were to be a sequel, the plot would likely follow Brad Pitt’s Ladybug on another mission. He was one of the few characters to survive the first film, and as he was the lead of it, the second film would probably throw him into another action-packed romp with other agents and assassins.

There would likely be another MacGuffin that everyone would be fighting over, and we can probably expect one thing: there would be another Bullet Train, or perhaps even a Bullet Plane.

Who would appear in Bullet Train 2?

Since most of the characters died in Bullet Train, the sequel’s cast would be pretty new.

Brad Pitt would probably return as Ladybug, along with his handler Maria, played by Sandra Bullock. Brian Tyree Henry’s Lemon also lived to see the credits role, so he could potentially return to work alongside Ladybug as an ally.

As for any other characters, if Ryan Reynolds and Channing Tatum – who had hilarious cameos in the first film – decide to come back, their roles could be majorly increased on, as Reynolds actually did have a massive impact on the plot, despite his short screen time.

When would Bullet Train 2 be released?

Since there hasn’t been a confirmed sequel, there is no release date for Bullet Train 2.

If a sequel were to be announced, it likely wouldn’t come out for a while; 2024 at the earliest. Especially since director David Leitch is currently busy working with Ryan Gosling on The Fall Guy.

Another director could sign onto the sequel, but that’s something we’d have to wait and see.

Bullet Train is available to stream on Apple TV.