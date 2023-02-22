David Harbour says it’s “definitely time” for Stranger Things to end

Stranger Things and Marvel star David Harbour revealed he is looking forward to seeing Stranger Things finally come to an end, with the actor explaining how he is excited to move on and trying new things in his career.

Netflix’s Stranger Things has become one of the biggest shows of recent years. Season 4 of the show, which dropped in 2022, smashing streaming records and even helping a classic song rise back of the ranks of the music charts.

Part of the success of the show comes from the stellar performances of the cast, with the likes of Millie Bobby Brown and others having now become some of the most promising young talents of their generation. However, the demanding schedule of the show does have some stars excited to put the project to rest and be able to move on to new things.

Article continues after ad

David Harbour on Stranger Things coming to an end

Netflix David Harbour in Stranger Things

In an interview with Collider, actor David Harbour gave his thoughts on Stranger Things coming to an end and what the process has been like for him since joining back in the beginning of the show

“What’s funny is when I started the show, I never ever wanted it to end. That’s why I love the show. I think it’s a great show, even if I wasn’t in it. Now we’re almost nine years from filming the first season, and I think it is time for it to end. But it is, of course, very bittersweet. You know, there’s a sadness there.”

Article continues after ad

Harbor then goes on to add that, “also, we’ve all grown up. It is time for us to leave that nest and try other things and different projects. And to let the Duffer Brothers try different things as well. I mean, those guys are so talented. I want to see what they come up with next. So it is bittersweet, but it’s definitely time.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, part of Harbour’s desire for Stranger Things to end does come off the back of the actor having many new future projects in the works. The largest of these being his upcoming role in the MCU film, Thunderbolts.

Article continues after ad

“Yeah, I’m feeling exhausted already. I feel like I need a nap. Just thinking about the year, it’s going to be crazy. It’s nothing like I’ve ever done before…You know, Stranger Things had to go. We have to get going because the kids are growing up, we got to shoot this thing! Then Thunderbolts came around, and I was terrified. I was like, “Oh god, if these things don’t work out, and I can’t do one?”

For all the latest TV and movies content, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.