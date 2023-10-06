Cyberpunk 2077 confirms connection between Phantom Liberty & Edgerunners

Players can take a mission from the older sister of the original netrunner from Cyberpunk Edgerunners with the Phantom Liberty DLC.

Edgerunners took the gaming world by storm when it released exclusively on Netflix last year. The animated series brought us into an older version of Night City, taking place before the events of the current game.

The storyline follows David and his crew as they cause havoc and attempt to take on Arasaka. There are references to a time before David joined the crew littered throughout the show, although there are no real time jumps that display what was going on back in the day.

Instead, what CD Projekt Red opted to do was release a music video for the ending theme alongside when it aired on Netflix. This showed the early days of when the crew first formed and was centered around one member in particular who was not showcased in the series.

The mysterious black-haired netrunner is known as Sasha, who attempted to take on a mission solo despite warnings from members of the group. The music video follows her as she breaks into Arasaka before eventually being shot through a window and dying from her wounds.

Sasha is later replaced by Lucy, who is one of the main protagonists in Edgerunners and the love interest of David.

Where to find Sasha’s sister in Phantom Liberty

In the Phantom Liberty DLC, players can find another black-haired heroine known as Stella. She can be found in a car near Dogtown’s entrance gate. Once introduced, players are instructed by Stella to recline in the passenger seat of the car to discuss the details of the mission and hide from Dodger’s lackeys.

The official Cyberpunk Edgerunners Twitter account revealed that Stella was the older sister of Sasha from the show.

This Tweet was accompanied by an artwork from artist Kuvshinov_iyla, who drew the two sisters together. This led fans to speculate that the two could be related but it wasn’t officially confirmed until recently.