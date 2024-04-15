Civil War director finally explains why Texas & California are allies

One of the most confusing and criticized elements of Civil War has finally been addressed by director Alex Garland.

As a political thriller, it’s no wonder audiences are divided by Alex Garland’s latest movie. Civil War follows a fictional uprising across a dystopian version of the US, seen through the eyes of a group of journalists.

From the get-go, eyebrows were raised over the premise, particularly when it came to one on-screen alliance. Early marketing and a map of this alternate-reality United States showed a few different factions, including an alliance between the Republic of California and the Second Republic of Texas.

A questionable team-up, for sure, but Garland has recently shut down criticisms with a very simple explanation. The director clarified [via DiscussingFilm]: “Two states who are in different political positions are saying, ‘We are more concerned about [this fascist constitution] than we are about our political differences.'”

He also specified that the focus in his political horror isn’t really politics at all.

“The film is about journalists doing old-fashioned reporting,” he continued. “I’m trying to echo that form of reporting, and I would be breaking that form of reporting if I started throwing bias all over it. And on top of that, would be dismantling the argument within the film, which is that polarization is not a good thing.”

The confusing political landscape of Civil War has been one of the movie’s main criticisms. With no obvious agenda from Garland, audiences didn’t seem to think there was much of a point. However, Garland has since addressed that, too.

“People keep saying the film is not political. I think they’re just missing the point,” he told Inverse. “It’s just not stating politics in the way they want it to be stated. I thought, it’s actually not necessary because audiences ideally would make their own interpretation: ‘What threatens us? What is there around right now that might lead us to this place?’ And I leave that to them.”

