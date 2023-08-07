Cillian Murphy reveals why Oppenheimer deleted scenes don’t exist

Cillian Murphy has shut down rumors around any deleted Oppenheimer scenes being released once the movie leaves theaters.

Christopher Nolan’s epic biopic Oppenheimer has exploded in theaters and has become one of the biggest movies of the year so far.

The movie explores the horror behind the life and work of J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is known to the world as the father of the atomic bomb.

While the movie is three hours long, fans have wondered if Nolan will release any scenes that didn’t make the final cut, but the movie’s star Cillian Murphy has stepped forward to shut those rumors down.

Murphy shoots down any hope for Oppenheimer deleted scenes

During an interview with Collider before the SAG-AFTRA strike, Murphy made it clear that fans shouldn’t get their hopes up about seeing any Oppenheimer deleted scenes.

“There’s no deleted scenes in Chris Nolan movies,” Murphy said. “That’s why there are no DVD extras on his movies because the script is the movie. He knows exactly what’s going to end up. He’s not fiddling around with it trying to change the story. That is the movie.”

Nolan himself has explained this sentiment before while doing press for The Dark Knight in 2012 where he said: “I tend to try and weed things out on paper because it’s crazy expensive to shoot things that aren’t going to be in the film. It also takes up a lot of time and energy. Pretty much with all my films, there are very few deleted scenes, which always disappoints the DVD crowd.”

While it’s always fun to see the scenes that got cut from a popular project, it’s commendable that Nolan doesn’t waste the time and energy of his actors and crew to create moments that won’t be seen by the general public. He’s a director who knows what he wants shot and when, which is another reason why he’s still so incredibly beloved to this day.

Oppenheimer is in theaters now and you can find more coverage about the film below:

