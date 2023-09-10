Christopher Nolan may be directing two James Bond films according to reports

Fresh off the success of Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan is rumored to be the director for the next two James Bond movies.

Christopher Nolan is absolutely no stranger when it comes to high-stakes action movies. He is best known for being the mastermind behind the Dark Knight trilogy.

However, Nolan has started to pivot into more introspective movies with hints of action. For example, Interstellar, Dunkirk, and his latest film, Oppenheimer.

But it looks like Nolan may be diving back into the world of non-stop action as he’s rumored to be the next James Bond director.

Article continues after ad

Nolan may hold the fate of 007 in his hands

According to film insider World of Reel, Nolan is set to be tapped by Bond franchise producer Barbara Broccoli. Discussions about Nolan taking the job started before the WGA strike and the Oppenheimer press tour, but both events ended up slowing things down.

Article continues after ad

While Broccoli wants Nolan to direct the next two Bond installments, there is a bit of contention as Nolan wants complete creative freedom over both the directing and writing aspects.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Word of Reel reported that Broccoli “rarely gives carte blanche to her filmmakers, [as] there’s usually a blueprint in how to make a Bond film.” But Nolan is notorious for both writing and directing his films, so this could be a huge sticking point in their negotiations.

Article continues after ad

Warner Bros.

However, the issue of having creative freedom may not be a turn-off for Nolan. He’s previously stated that he’s a massive fan of the Bond franchise, especially the Sean Connery ones. Therefore, it would probably take a lot for Nolan not to take the job.

Article continues after ad

You can check out more of our movie coverage in the hubs below:

Dumb Money | Saw X | Sex Education Season 4 | Killers of the Flower Moon | Five Nights at Freddy’s | Dune: Part Two | The Marvels | Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes