Christopher Nolan responds after having work roasted by random Peleton instructor

Hollywood Director, Christoper Nolan, received some surprising unsolicited criticism about his films recently — from his Peloton instructor during a virtual workout.

Christopher Nolan is one of the world’s most successful movie directors, with box office smashes like Inception, Memento, Interstellar, and his Batman trilogy just to name a few.

Last year he smashed records again with the thrilling biographical blockbuster, Oppenheimer, which became the highest-grossing biopic of all time.

But not all of Nolan’s movies receive an equal level of praise, it seems. And in this case, the criticism of one of his films, Tenet, came from an unexpected place: his Peloton instructor, in the middle of a virtual workout class he was taking.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Anyone else see this sh*t beside me?” The instructor asked out of nowhere, slamming Nolan’s 2020 action/sci-fi flick, Tenet. “That’s two and a half hours of my life, and I want it back.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Funnily enough, this comment actually made its way to the man himself. Nolan soon spoke about seeing the criticism in the middle of his workout while accepting the award for best director from the New York Film Critics Circle.

Article continues after ad

“When Rex Reed takes a sh*t on your film he doesn’t ask you to work out!” Nolan joked, referencing an influential film critic.

Article continues after ad

Although the director seemed to take the unexpected comments in good humor, he did also say he still felt “critical appreciation of films” needed to be “a profession,” rather than just based on “instinct”.

Warner Bros Christopher Nolan’s Peloton instructor was not a fan of his 2020 film, Tenet.

But film criticism aside, hearing your workout instructor trash talk your day job has got to get your blood pumping.