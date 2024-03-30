Christopher Nolan fans have picked the perfect horror movie for him to direct

Christopher Nolan has said that he wants to direct a horror movie, and fans already have the perfect project in mind.

For many, Oppenheimer could be considered as Christopher Nolan’s first horror movie. Exploring the dark side of humanity with the creation of the atomic bomb, it’s an eerie watch, yes, but it’s not a horror. But the Oscar-winning director recently revealed that a horror is on his wishlist, and fans have picked out the perfect project.

They’ve made a case for an adaptation (following in the footsteps of The Shining, The Exorcist, and Psycho), for Christopher Nolan’s next movie, specifically pointing to Mark Z. Danielewski’s novel House of Leaves.

“Christopher Nolan says he wants to make a horror film. I think he should consider adapting House of Leaves,” one fan wrote on X. “Not any kind of faithful adaptation mind you — that would impossible — but an adaptation that extracts the most compelling and frightening elements and expands them.”

Other fans quickly agreed, adding: “That would be incredible,” and “God, I’m terrified at what that would even look like.”

“I know the author is firmly against any film adaptation but a movie inspired by House of Leaves sounds right up Nolan’s alley,” said another.

Indeed, Danielewski hasn’t exactly rallied for an on-screen adaptation in the past (despite penning some House of Leaves scripts himself). Published in 2000 as his debut novel, House of Leaves became a bestseller and developed a loyal following.

The story follows Johnny Truant, who discovers a mysterious book that details the account of a family who find a doorway in their home, which wasn’t initially there when they moved in.

The novel is complex and purposefully disorientating. Much like Christopher Nolan’s Inception, it’s a story within a story, with the narrative changing perspectives and formats frequently. Some pages even contain just a few words, leading the reader on a convoluted and unpredictable journey of discomfort and claustrophobia.

Anyone who’s read the book would know that it would be a tricky feat for any director to adapt into a movie. However, based on Nolan’s proclivity for unusual narratives and thoughtful stories, it was only a matter of time before someone threw his name into the ring for House of Leaves.