Inception 2 hopes sparked after mysterious Christopher Nolan tease

Christopher Nolan has been at the helm of the some of the most creative, Oscar baiting in the last few years, but many fans are still hoping he will follow up on his 2010 epic Inception with a sequel.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Elliot Page, the movie follows a group of thieves who steal information from their targets minds.

Empire Magazine dropped a fun Easter egg from the movie in the form of a spinning top and hinted that something big was coming soon, which some fans believed was an announcement for Inception 2.

“Wait I KNOW that’s not what I think it is,” one fan tweeted with a shot of DiCaprio from the movie with another writing, “Imagine if it’s actually Inception 2 lol.”

Unfortunately, it looks like the spinning top isn’t an announcement Inception 2 and instead is hinting that an incoming Nolan-centric magazine cover is coming.

The director’s space epic Interstellar, starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway, will be returning to theaters for its 10th anniversary this fall, so this magazine cover will probably cover that re-release and have Nolan revisit some of his biggest pieces of work.

Will there ever be an Inception 2?

Despite some rumors, Christopher Nolan has never confirmed Inception 2 was close to being in production.

Inception was always perceived meant to be a single story movie due to its incredibly famous ambiguous ending.

While the idea of being able to hop in and out of minds is an intriguing plot device many would want to revisit, Nolan seemed to go out of his way to make the last shot of the spinning top be the only answer audiences would ever need.

On top of that, Nolan is not a director known for making sequels to his work as, while he never overtly claimed a sequel to his movies was out of the question, the majority of his movies are made with a closed ending so a sequel would be hard to put together.

The only exception to the rule was the Batman series, but Nolan has not returned to the character or his world since 2012 premiere of The Dark Knight Rises.

Also it seems like the Inception cast is fine with how things ended as Joseph Gordon-Levitt answered a fan’s question about an Inception sequel by tweeting, “Hahaahahahaha oh you were serious?”

