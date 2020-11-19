Chaos Walking first trailer shows Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley in action - Dexerto

The first trailer for Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley’s long-delayed sci-fi action thriller, Chaos Walking, has finally arrived.

Based on the 2008 novel, The Knife of Never Letting Go by Patrick Ness, the movie follows Todd Hewitt (Holland) as he discovers Viola (Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet where all women have disappeared and men are afflicted by ‘the Noise’ – a force which puts all their thoughts on display.

With Viola’s life threatened in this dangerous and disorienting world, Todd will have to unlock his own inner power and discover the planet’s dark secrets as he attempts to protect her.

Ness co-wrote the screenplay alongside Spider-Man: Homecoming writer Christopher Ford, with Edge of Tomorrow’s Doug Liman directing.

The movie carries a pretty impressive ensemble cast: as well as Holland and Ridley, there are appearances from Mads Mikkelsen, Nick Jonas, Cynthia Erivo, Demián Bichir, Kurt Sutter, and David Oyelowo.

You can watch the first action-packed trailer courtesy of IGN below. It shows the first meeting between Todd and Viola, as Holland’s shocked character says he has “never seen a girl before” and attempts to form an alliance, as well as plenty of action sequences.

Chaos Walking has been a long time coming, with principal photography completed way back in November 2017.

After a test screening received a poor response, the studio decided reshoots were the way forward, and filming was finally completed in 2019 after several delays caused by Holland and Ridley’s prior commitments.

Outside of Chaos Walking, Holland has some major roles coming up. As well as donning his spidey suit once again in the upcoming Spider-Man 3 sequel, he’s taking on the part of Nathan Drake in the highly-anticipated big-screen adaptation of Naughty Dog’s Uncharted games.

Chaos Walking is currently scheduled to be released in cinemas on January 22, 2021.