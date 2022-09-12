The Leader: Tim Blake Nelson’s returning MCU villain, explained

Tim Blake Nelson is returning to the MCU as The Leader for Captain America 4 – but who is he, and why is he coming back? Here’s everything you need to know about the villain.

Before Thanos snapped his way into history as one of the all-time movie antagonists, some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s villains were a bit humbler. For example, Iron Man’s Iron Monger was a greedy businessman, and Spider-Man: Homecoming’s Vulture was a blue-collar worker smacked around by Stark Industries.

If we go back to The Incredible Hulk, Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) became the main villain of the film after taking part in an experiment with the Pentagon’s new Super Soldier Serum, eventually transforming into The Abomination.

However, lurking in the background, the MCU introduced a major character from the comics: The Leader, and he’s coming back for Captain America: New World Order.

Who will play The Leader in Captain America 4?

The Leader will be played by Tim Blake Nelson in the fourth Captain America film in the MCU, titled Captain America: New World Order.

He’ll star alongside Anthony Mackie’s hero, marking his first solo movie in the franchise after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Nelson earlier appeared in The Incredible Hulk.

The Leader’s backstory in the MCU

The Leader is Samuel Sterns, a former cellular biologist and Grayburn College professor who tried to help Bruce Banner (then-played by Edward Norton) find a cure for his disease.

In The Incredible Hulk, Banner covertly communicates with Sterns while he’s in hiding from General Thaddeus Ross, referring to themselves as Mr. Blue and Mr. Green, respectively.

While initially helping Banner, Sterns had his own agenda. He asked for a sample of Banner’s blood so he could make an antidote, when he was actually trying to create cures to other illnesses and make humans immune to almost any genetic disease.

Marvel Studios Tim Blake Nelson began his transformation into The Leader in The Incredible Hulk.

As you probably guessed, this doesn’t go to plan. Not only did Sterns underestimate how radioactive Banner’s blood is, but he didn’t anticipate the government wishing to use Banner’s blood as a weapon. “I hate the government just as much as anyone, but you’re being a little paranoid, don’t you think?” he told Banner.

Blonsky later forced Sterns to inject him with Banner’s blood. As Blonsky transformed into the Abomination, he threw Sterns onto the floor, cutting his forehead. His wound was then infected with Banner’s blood, causing his brain to expand. This was his last appearance in the franchise to date.

The Leader: What are his powers?

While we’ve yet to see The Leader’s powers in the MCU, it’s safe to assume they’ll follow the comics somewhat. Basically, he becomes extremely smart, with superhuman mental acumen.

As per the Marvel Database, he “possesses enhanced intuition, pattern solving, information storage and retrieval, and logical and philosophical structuring” and “the potential of his intelligence is nearly unlimited.”

Marvel Comics The Leader will be the villain of Captain America 4.

There’s also scope for The Leader to have telepathic and telekinetic powers, and be capable of projecting and manipulating gamma radiation at will. If we go deep into the comics, he also has extensive knowledge of the after-life and the “Green Door”, a metaphysical barrier between the waking world and the Below-Place – go deeper than Hell in the multiverse, and you’ll get there.

Speaking to Phase Zero, Captain America 4’s director Julius Onah said: “Let’s just say, one of the things that really drew me to this project is The Leader is a man who operates from intellect. And it’s so great to have an adversary who is working with this incredible intellect to really put Sam through the wringer in this story.

“And, again, it’s a paranoid thriller, it’s this grounded adventure where I think everything that happens in this film feels so real and intense because of who this adversary is.

“So, back to that other question of yours, what he’s going to have to go through in this film is because he’s got an adversary who is so terrifyingly intelligent.”

Captain America: New World Order will be released on May 3, 2024.