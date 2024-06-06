The Chosen fans are worried about their Season 4 Blu-ray orders

Fans are finally starting to receive their The Chosen Season 4 Blu-rays and DVDs — but others seem to have been left in the dark about the status of their orders.

Months after its incredible theatrical run earlier this year, The Chosen Season 4 has finally started streaming. New episodes are dropping twice a week up to June 27, with fans across the world tuning into livestreams on Thursdays and Sundays as they release on the show’s website and app.

However, there was an extra incentive to purchase the new Blu-ray and DVD. Not only would you be supporting the series as it appeals for donations, but the physical release has all the episodes — so you wouldn’t need to wait until they were all available to stream.

After Dallas Jenkins revealed the fourth season’s imminent release online, fans started to wait by their letterboxes. Some have arrived, but others are still waiting and don’t even have a delivery date.

The Chosen

On the show’s subreddit, one user wrote: “I bought the Season 4 Blu-ray when I bought Seasons 1-3 a month or two ago. I have Seasons 1-3, but when I go back to the order page, it still says that it’s preparing to ship. Anyone else in this boat?”

“Yes. Still waiting,” a fan replied. “Was told that after E1 aired on Sunday they would begin shipping out to those that purchased in order of who came first. I’m not feeling great about my purchase. I also ordered $300+ of other items, and I got those in a few days, but the S4 Blu-ray was not part of the delivery.”

Others had similar issues. “I’m wondering if they skipped my order since I received the other seasons, so they mistakingly thought the full order was filled without seeing the season 4 part of the order or something. I wonder if anyone has gotten the Blu-ray yet, or if all orders are taking longer to fulfill or something,” another user speculated.

A third complained: “I’m unhappy with how they’re handling this. I was fine with it when I heard they were going in the order the preorders were received in, but now people who ordered their DVDs within the last few days are already getting their shipments while those of us who preordered two months ago still haven’t even gotten a shipment confirmation. How does that make sense?”

Let it be known that Season 4 Blu-rays and DVDs have been arriving, as others in the subreddit have shared. Anyone with concerns about their purchase should contact The Chosen team directly.

In the meantime, find out how to watch The Chosen Season 4 on streaming, what we know about Season 5, and other new TV shows coming out in June.