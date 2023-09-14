You can buy Scoops Ahoy ice cream from Stranger Things now

Stranger Things bamboozled fans with a teaser of a destroyed Scoops Ahoy on September 12, to only learn the teaser was a promotion for a new line of ice cream inspired by the Netflix series.

The sailor-inspired Scoop Ahoy was a beloved mall ice cream parlor in Stranger Things Season 3. Behind the counters forcing a welcoming smile were Steve and Robin who were working there over the summer. There’s nothing like Hawkins High’s dreamboat wearing a sailor uniform and trying to flirt with girls. To keep a tally of Steve’s rejections, Robin kept a Loser board.

When the Spider Monster from the Upside Down infiltrated the Starcourt Mall, Scoops Ahoy was one of the tragic fatalities. The Stranger Things teaser displayed exactly that, a Scoops Ahoy sign with its light dwindling amid the rubble.

Fans hoped the teaser had something to do with Stranger Things Season 5. In reality, it was about a new line of Scoops Ahoy ice cream for fans to indulge in. The signs were there, from the empty ice cream cartoons who Netflix telling fans something sweet was coming.

Netflix

Stranger Things fans can enjoy a USS Butterscotch scoop

Netflix officially announced fans can buy Stranger Things ice cream inspired by the series, episodes, and themes at Walmart.

It all makes sense as to why Netflix answered fans’ questions about the Scoops Ahoy teaser with “one scoop or two?” and “glad to have you aboard this flavor voyage.” According to Netflix, they wanted to give fans a sweet treat as the summer season is coming to an end. One of the first flavors is one fans are familiar with: the USS Butterscotch from Season 3.

Its flavors are “salty-sweet caramel ribbons and chocolate swirls” in butterscotch ice cream. The Dustin-inspired flavor is Chocolate Pudding, with ripples of chocolate fudge swirl and vanilla wafers. Comically, Netflix also suggests fans enjoy the ice cream with Season 1, Episode 4, and Season 1, Episode 8.

Cinnamon Bun Bytes is a reminiscing tale of young love between Suzie and Dustin. Cinnamon fans will love the flavored ice cream with cinnamon cream cheese and cinnamon roll dough. But one of the real winners is the Triple Decker Extravaganza!

The flavor is inspired by Hopper and Eleven’s relationship where they would indulge in sweet treats. Fans will taste a “vanilla and butter ice cream, swirled with maple ribbons, chocolate peanut butter candy, and El’s favorite waffle bite.”

Netflix

The Upside Down gets its own twisted and deliciously yummy flavors

The Upside Down Scoops Ahoy ice cream is a dark delight inspired by Argyle, the Mind Flayer, and the Void.

Mint Flare is for fans who don’t feel repulsed by a sweet minty and chocolate experience. Instead of the well-known bright green, Mint Flare is a subtle red-color paired with rainbow confetti particles and chocolate chunks. The Scoops Ahoy ice cream even paid homage to the lovable Argyle.

Pineapple Upside Down sounds like a delight with “pineapple upside down cake, with chunks of pound cake and salted caramel swirls.” It’s obviously inspired by Argyle’s love for pineapple on pizza.

Last but not least is The Void. “You never know what lurks below the surface! Dive into delicious oblivion with a spoonful of black vanilla ice cream, filled with strawberry ribbons and decadent vanilla cream cookie pieces. Just like Hawkins, this flavor is not what you might expect. In fact, you might say it’s “Upside Down,” detailed Netflix.

Fans can visit the Walmart website to order their own batch of Scoop Ahoy ice cream.

