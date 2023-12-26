Bridgerton Season 3 images tease Francesca’s marriage

Colin and Penelope’s friends-to-lovers romance isn’t the only one getting attention as a crucial detail from Bridgerton Season 3 images hints at Francesca Bridgerton’s marriage.

While the new season will focus on the long-awaited romance between Penelope and Colin, fans couldn’t help but notice a crucial detail about Francesca. The Netflix series is notorious for sprinkling in a few teasers and niblets of the other Bridgerton sibling’s future solo storylines. Since season one, Penelope and Colin lived in the backdrop while also getting a taste of Benedict’s solo story.

Article continues after ad

Francesca Bridgerton is the third daughter and sixth child overall of the family. She has often been seen with her younger siblings in the background as her older siblings fell into their own love stories.

Article continues after ad

Shonda Rhimes earlier said that each Bridgerton child would get their chance in the spotlight, but it seems Bridgerton Season 3 hints at Francesca’s already developed marriage story. Warning: book spoilers ahead!

Francesca Bridgerton is wearing tweed in Season 3

According to fans and Cat Quinn on Instagram, Francesca’s outfit including a tweed jacket is a possible hint that she is likely already married in Bridgerton Season 3.

Article continues after ad

For the new season, Francesca looks much older than the young girl fans knew her as. But the main takeaway of the newly released photo is her jacket. While still dressed in the Bridgerton blue, her tweed jacket holds a lot of significance.

Article continues after ad

As described by Quinn, tweed is a native fabric of Scotland where Francesca’s first husband, John Stirling, is from. Fans may also notice that she is suspiciously holding her left ring finger as if hiding a wedding ring.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

In the original books, Francesca’s story takes place in “When He Was Wicked.” Francesca was originally married to John Stirling, who hailed from Scotland, and married him two months after meeting him. But at the age of 23, he had died and she became a widow. She also learned after his death that she was pregnant, but miscarried.

It just so happens that Michael Stirling had fallen in love with her hours before her wedding to John. Despite the opportunity, Michael goes to India to leave Francesca grieving and upholding her title as Dowager Countess. Francesca then returns home years later for festivities and to find a new suitor at the same time Michale returns.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It’s a whirlwind love story when the two return to Scotland. The question remains on whether Bridgerton Season 3 will introduce Francesca during her first marriage to John. A fan on Twitter/X commented another photo showed Hyacinth holding a headband similar to what is worn when debuted.

“So I’m guessing the first image is from Francesca’s debut, because the headband and leaked pictures correspond to that, and by episode four she’s already wearing the Scottish coat because she is married?? Immediate success first time in marriage mart for Bridgerton fam.”

Article continues after ad

Francesca’s solo season will likely center around her finding love again with Michael.

Article continues after ad

Read more TV & Movies news here, and what series to watch if you love Bridgerton here.