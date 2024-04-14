Bridgerton Season 3 trailer confirms series’ “leading man” theory

The new trailer for Bridgerton Season 3 has confirmed a longstanding theory surrounding the show dubbed the “leading man glow-up.”

Bridgerton, Netflix‘s romantic period series, is set to return this summer with its friends-to-lovers third season.

The show centers on the Bridgertons, an affluent family living in the London ton and all of the romance/friendship drama that surrounds each siblings’ marriage season.

Season 3 will revolve around Colin Bridgerton and his longtime girl best friend Penelope Featherington as they learn that their friendship has way more intimate undertones that they first realized.

And thanks to Bridgerton’s new trailer for the upcoming season, it has become clear that a longstanding theory surrounding the series dubbed the “leading man glow-up” has occurred once again.

The Bridgerton “leading man glow-up” became a popular phenomenon during Season 2’s run when Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest sibling, took his turn on the marriage market.

Many viewers realized that Anthony’s Season 1 muttonchops and overall distressed demeanor had been replaced with that of a rogue prince charming who audiences could swoon over.

Thus, many realized that, if a certain Bridgerton brother became the focus of a season, they would automatically become even more attractive overnight in order to become the leading man people want to see, which is even mentioned by the show as Colin’s brother remark that he has gotten more “sturdy” going into his season.

However, the “leading man glow-up” isn’t just applied to the Bridgerton men as Penelope, Eloise Bridgerton, and Francesca Bridgerton also went through a sort of makeover for their Season 3 debut as main characters.

It’s now an unwritten rule that, if you’re about to take centerstage in Bridgerton, your character will become the most gorgeous version of themselves in order to become the ultimate center of attention.