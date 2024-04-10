Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan admits she is “terrified” over fans’ reaction to season 3

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan has been vocal about her apprehension of fans’ reaction to her starring performance in Season 3.

The excitement surrounding Season 3 of Bridgerton is well underway, with fans freaking out about the sneak peeks released by Netflix.

This year’s installment of the show features the love dynamic between Penelope and Colin, abbreviated to ‘Polin’ by ardent fans.

The Netflix show, which often features steamy scenes, doesn’t shy away from nudity.

Stepping into the limelight, Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope, was quick to share her anxieties surrounding the new season.

Talking to Harper’s Bizarre, she said that her trepidation was “not because I find myself hideous, as some people have assumed when I say that (I’ll have you know, in the right lighting I’m a solid seven), but because it’s not something I ever dreamed of.

“I’m terrified of the scrutiny, the opinions, the number of eyes on me,” she confesses. “But, ultimately, the thing that’s making me step out of the shadows, even though it terrifies me, is that I’m so proud of the work I’ve done, the people I’ve worked with, and these beautiful shows we’ve made,” Coughlan stated.

“I hope I can show the world, along with myself, that sometimes the oddball in the corner can take centre stage,” she finished.

The third season of Bridgerton will be released in two parts. The first four episodes will drop on Netflix on 16 May at 3 am EDT, followed by the final four episodes on 13 June at 3 am EDT.

Nicola Coughlan also made headlines after she revealed she had one surprising condition written into her contract for season three.