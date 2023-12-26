Bridgerton fans are feral over Colin’s bandaged hand in Season 3

Fans are eager more than ever to see the drama unfold between Penelope and Colin in Bridgerton Season 3. Newly released images have everyone focused on his bandaged hand – and what it implies from the books.

Bridgerton Season 3 will focus on the third oldest Bridgerton son while having a heavy focus on none other than the ton’s favorite gossip columnist, Penelope. Be aware that the ton has yet to know that Penelope is behind the juicy drama written by Lady Whistledown.

But Bridgerton Season 3 promises even greater scandal as it will bring to life Julia Quinn’s “Romancing Mister Bridgerton” book. Penelope and Collin’s friendship will soon take a turn into a rocky and steamy romance as Penelope looks for a suitor.

Newly released photos of the Season 3 has every fan zoomed in on Colin’s bandaged hand. It just so happens it hints at a major scene from the book. Warning: book spoilers ahead!

Colin’s hand is a hint for Bridgerton Season 3

According to fans, Colin’s bandaged hand occurs at a crucial point in the book during an argument with Penelope that also sparks his newfound romantic gaze upon his longtime friend.

A fan on X/Twitter said: “If the bandaged hand is from the scene where Pen reads Colin’s journal and this is in Episode 2, then maybe we will actually get their FIRST KISS as early as the end of Episode 2 or in Episode 3?!?! OMG?!?!”

Another fan commented: “Everybody stayyy calm BUT LOOK AT COLIN’S HAND ARE WE GETTING THAT BOOK SCENE????”

For die-hard Bridgerton book fans, the scene involving Colin’s bandaged hand is a crucial moment. It will also take place in Season 3 by the looks of it. Speculations raised by fans suggest the scene takes place in the second episode, and by then Colin has already begun to see Penelope as more than a friend.

The scene occurs roughly in Chapters 5 and 6 of the original book. Colin is furious to find that Penelope is reading his travel journal. Amid his anger at her for invading his privacy, he cuts his hand open with a letter opener. This scene becomes crucial and it will unfold the flurry of emotions that Colin feels for Penelope.

While Penelope is greatly concerned with the wound, and not getting blood on the carpet, Colin realizes how beautiful Penelope’s eyes are. He also realizes how amazing she is and how much he cares about her opinions on his writing. The scene serves as a major shift from Colin seeing Penelope as his friend to a possible lover or suitor.

But as fans know, Colin will have to work for it in Bridgerton Season 3. At the end of the second season, Penelope overhears Colin speaking ill of her and has no desire to marry her. In return, she decides to move on and find a suitor. Colin agrees to help her with all while falling in love with her. But drama will surely ensue as Penelope’s double life as Lady Whistledown will cause a ruckus between the two.

