Bob Odenkirk confirms The Room remake: “I had a blast”

Rumors have been circulating for months that a remake of The Room is in the works, and now Bob Odenkirk has confirmed the news, revealing that he’ll be starring in the movie.

“Worst movie ever” The Room turns 20 this year, and some pretty well-known fans are celebrating by remaking the cult classic.

The 2003 film was written and directed by Tommy Wiseau, and while it was mocked by critics and audiences during original its limited release, the drama soon found fans during raucous late-night screenings, first in LA, then all over the world.

Wiseau’s co-star Greg Sestero wrote a book about the chaotic making of the movie called The Disaster Artist. That was turned into a film about The Room in 2017, which starred James Franco, Dave Franco, Seth Rogen, Alison Brie, and Zac Efron. And now, it seems, The Room is back.

Bob Odenkirk confirms The Room remake

Slash Film broke the story, stating of The Room’s 20th birthday: “It sounds like we will be getting a pretty bizarre treat to help commemorate that anniversary in the form of a remake starring none other than Bob Odenkirk of Better Call Saul and Mr. Show fame.”

Odenkirk then retweeted that story, adding: “This is real. This is true. And let me tell you, I tried my best to SELL every line, as honestly as I could… and I had a BLAST.”

Bella Heathcote (The Neon Demon, Fifty Shades Darker) is also starring, with the cast said to have shot stuff on green-screen back in January. A new behind-the-scenes shot posted to Instagram appears to back that up.

What happens in The Room?

The Room revolves around a sordid love triangle between Johnny (Wiseau), his best friend Mark (Sestero) and deceptive femme fatale Lisa (Juliette Danielle). Whom Johnny claims is “tearing him apart” during one of the film’s most dramatic scenes. There’s also a sub-plot involving drugs and dealers, but The Room gives up on that at about the half-way point.

Wiseau claims the story is autobiographical, though with Tommy being such a mysterious character in real-life, it’s hard to corroborate what is true. But the film has touched a nerve with fans, those late-night audiences cheering whenever Wiseau is onscreen, and able to recite every line of the movie.

Little else is know about the remake at present, beyond the fact that the production is going to benefit a charity called amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research. But we’ll have more news on this one as-and-when it breaks.