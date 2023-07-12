James Gunn posts update on future of Blue Beetle

With Blue Beetle soon to make his big-screen debut, DC Studios chief James Gunn has issued an update concerning the potential future of the character.

It’s been all-change for the superheroes at Warner Bros. Since James Gunn was named co-chief of DC Studios, sequels have been cancelled and characters have been re-cast, as the company does a hard re-set.

Black Adam and Shazam appear to be done. There’s a new Superman in the shape of David Corenswet. And doubt surrounds the future of characters like Aquaman, Wonder Woman, and The Flash.

With the first Blue Beetle movie about to hit screens, fans of the comic book character have taken to new social media site Threads to ask Gunn what’s going on with the superhero.

When asked if Blue Beetle is part of James Gunn’s “universe” going forward, the DC boss answered with the following post on Threads:

“Yes. Blue Beetle (played by the wonderful @xolo_mariduena) & a handful of other characters will continue on in the DCU, even though the first DC Studios movie is Superman: Legacy (the first DC Studios project is the animated TV show Creature Commandos).”

So while nothing official is announced, it sounds like Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña will continue to play James Reyes/Blue Beetle in future projects.

What is Blue Beetle about?

Here’s the official synopsis for Blue Beetle:

“Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero Blue Beetle.”

And the main Blue Beetle cast is as follows:

Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes

Belissa Escobedo as Milagros Reyes

Bruna Marquezine as Penny

George Lopez as Rudy

Raoul Max Trujillo as Carapax the Indestructible Man

Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord

For more on Blue Beetle information, check out our dedicated hub here. While for other DC previews, click here.