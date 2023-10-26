Top 5 Treehouse of Horror episodes in The Simpsons

As Halloween approaches, it’s the best time to binge the best Simpsons Treehouse of Horror episodes. We’ve got a ranking of the top five.

The Halloween specials of The Simpsons have been an age-old tradition for generations of fans ever since the first one aired back in 1990.

It’s a chance for the show to feature high-concept plots and creative horror-themed content without any real consequences for the main flow of the show’s narrative.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

With so many interesting and bizarre episodes to choose from, you may be wondering: which are the best Simpsons Treehouse of Horror episodes? We’ve nailed it down to a select few that make our spines tingle.

Article continues after ad

Treehouse of Horror VI (Season 7, Episode 6)

“Nightmare on Evergreen Terrace”

“Attack of the 50-Foot Eyesores”: Giant advertising statues come to life and start attacking Springfield after Homer steals a giant donut from one of them.

Giant advertising statues come to life and start attacking Springfield after Homer steals a giant donut from one of them. “Nightmare on Evergreen Terrace”: Bart, Lisa, and Maggie are terrorized by Groundskeeper Willie who plots to murder them in their dreams.

Bart, Lisa, and Maggie are terrorized by Groundskeeper Willie who plots to murder them in their dreams. “Homer3”: To escape his visiting in-laws, Homer hides behind a bookcase and becomes trapped in a 3D world that defies the laws of physics.

Treehouse of Horror II (Season 3, Episode 7)

“Lisa’s Nightmare”

“Lisa’s Nightmare”: Homer purchases a cursed monkey’s paw which grants its owner four wishes, each one coming with a huge price for interfering with fate.

Homer purchases a cursed monkey’s paw which grants its owner four wishes, each one coming with a huge price for interfering with fate. “Bart’s Nightmare”: Springfield fears Bart, who is an omnipotent being with superpowers such as the ability to read minds and transform other living creatures into new forms.

Springfield fears Bart, who is an omnipotent being with superpowers such as the ability to read minds and transform other living creatures into new forms. “Homer’s Nightmare”: Mr Burns plants Homer’s brain inside a robot worker, who is later declared a failure when he proves incompetent.

Treehouse of Horror V (Season 6, Episode 6)

“The Shinning”

“The Shinning”: Homer becomes murderous while the family is caretaking for Mr Burns’ haunted lodge during the winter, and it’s up to Bart’s “shinning” powers to stop him.

Homer becomes murderous while the family is caretaking for Mr Burns’ haunted lodge during the winter, and it’s up to Bart’s “shinning” powers to stop him. “Time and Punishment”: Thanks to a toaster being turned into a time machine, Homer keeps traveling to prehistoric times changing small things that have drastic effects on the future.

Thanks to a toaster being turned into a time machine, Homer keeps traveling to prehistoric times changing small things that have drastic effects on the future. “Nightmare Cafeteria”: The teachers at Springfield Elementary are cooking and eating the children who get sent to detention.

Treehouse of Horror XIII (Season 14, Episode 1)

“Send in the Clones”

“Send in the Clones”: Homer clones himself using a cursed hammock, and ends up using his clones to help in his personal life.

Homer clones himself using a cursed hammock, and ends up using his clones to help in his personal life. “The Fright to Creep and Scare Harms”: Lisa starts a campaign to make Springfield gun-free, and the whole town is defenseless when gunslinging outlaws rise from the grave.

Lisa starts a campaign to make Springfield gun-free, and the whole town is defenseless when gunslinging outlaws rise from the grave. “The Island of Dr. Hibbert”: Dr Hibbert runs an island resort where he transforms each visitor into a half-human, half-animal hybrid.

Treehouse of Horror VII (Season 8, Episode 1)

“Citizen Kang”

“The Thing and I”: Bart discovers he has an evil twin brother named Hugo who has been chained up in the attic since birth.

Bart discovers he has an evil twin brother named Hugo who has been chained up in the attic since birth. “The Genesis Tub”: For a school science fair, an electric shock turns Lisa’s petri dish experiment into a civilization of miniature beings.

For a school science fair, an electric shock turns Lisa’s petri dish experiment into a civilization of miniature beings. “Citizen Kang”: Homer is abducted by alien beings Kang and Kodos, who then infiltrate the US government disguised as Bill Clinton and Bob Dole.

You can read more Halloween content below: