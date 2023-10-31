Rachel Zegler “beyond thankful” she can promote Hunger Games prequel

Rachel Zegler has posted she’s “beyond thankful” that Hunger Games prequel The Balad of Songbirds and Snakes has received an interim agreement during the SAG-AFTRA strike, meaning she can go out and promote the movie.

Most actors haven’t been able to do press and publicity for their work since the strike actor’s strike began. This means huge movies like A Haunting in Venice and Dumb Money have taken a hit due to their stars not being able to promote the release.

Other films – like Ferrari and Priscilla – have received an interim agreement for promotional purposes. To receive that work-around, the studio releasing a film must be independent from the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers, and agree to terms proposed by that guild in its negotiations.

Lionsgate will release Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes next month, and is not part of the AMPTP, hence securing the agreement.

Rachel Zegler “beyond thankful” that she can promote her Hunger Games prequel

With a rumored $100 million budget, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is by far the biggest movie to receive the SAG-AFTRA interim agreement, and star Rachel Zegler has written about her joy at being able to attend the film’s junkets and premieres.

“I am so beyond thankful to @lionsgate and @sagaftra for working so hard throughout this strike to come to an agreement, allowing us to participate in press and promotion for our film, which comes to theaters on November 17,” Zegler wrote on Instagram. “Lionsgate’s efforts are proof that studios, big and small, can meet us in a place of fairness for their films and the people who work so hard to make them.

“Making this movie was hands-down one of the best experiences of my life thus far. i cannot wait to share more behind-the-scenes content with you all, the fans, who make experiences like this eight million times better. there will be lots of all of my beautiful friends from the cast, as well as appreciation for our crew, which is filled with people i love so deeply. (so watch this space! there’s more to come.)”

Zegler ended the message with by teasing what’s ahead, writing: “Cannot believe i get to say this, with only a few weeks to spare, but… see you out there on our press tour!”

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is released on November 17, 2023, and you can read more about the movie here.