Will there be a Baby Reindeer Season 2? Richard Gadd’s next project explained

After its extraordinary success on Netflix, fans may be hoping for Baby Reindeer Season 2 — here’s what we know about Richard Gadd’s next project.

The new TV show stars Gadd (who also wrote and directed it) as Donny, an aspiring comedian and barman who takes pity on Martha (Jessica Gunning), a skint “lawyer” who walks into his pub crying and alone. It ends up being the first of many mistakes, with Martha falling into a deep, sexually charged, and violent obsession with him that affects every aspect of his life.

While featuring fictional characters, it’s based on Gadd’s real-life stalking ordeal and experiences of abuse (not just at the hands of his stalker).

First told via his one-man play at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2019, Baby Reindeer has since become a monster hit on Netflix, holding its spot in the top 10 chart since its release.

Will there be a Baby Reindeer Season 2?

No, Baby Reindeer won’t return for Season 2. It’s a limited series, meaning it was never commissioned with another season in mind — and given the nature of the story, it’s highly unlikely Gadd would ever write new episodes.

Put simply, the ending of Baby Reindeer doesn’t warrant another season. It’s not like it’s an adaptation of a book series where there’s other stories to tell — this is one man’s accounting of a traumatic time in his life, and while its final scene is a little ambiguous, your “what happens next?” speculation will almost definitely fall on deaf ears.

Some have suggested that its prospects at the Emmys could lead to Season 2, but there’s nothing to suggest Gadd is developing another season. However, he is delighted with the reception.

“The success of Baby Reindeer is still quite hard to fathom having been out now for a little over a week. Who knew this weird story about a self-sabotaging comedian getting stalked and living in the aftermath of abuse would go on to touch so many people’s lives? Inspiration, hopefully, for those in a similar quagmire to keep going,” he said in a statement.

“I am so incredibly grateful to everyone for watching and for the wonderful feedback and comments along the way.”

If anything changes regarding Baby Reindeer Season 2, we’ll update this space.

What is Richard Gadd’s next project after Baby Reindeer?

Gadd is currently developing Lions, a new six-part BBC series with no connection to Baby Reindeer.

According to Screen Scotland, the series (once again written and created by Gadd) will follow two brothers, Niall and Ruben, after an “explosion of violence” at a wedding “catapults us back through their lives,” as per the official synopsis.

It’s said to span four decades, from the 1980s to the present day, and “cover the highs and lows of the brothers’ relationship, from them meeting as teenagers to their falling out as adults – with all the good, bad, terrible, funny, angry, and challenging moments along the way.”

Unlike Baby Reindeer, it doesn’t appear to be based on a true story. But Gadd is incredibly passionate about the project, describing it as “love at first sight.”

“It is a dream come true to be part of such a historic broadcaster with a reputation for bringing the best comedy and drama (and comedy-drama for that matter) to our screens. A dream which will likely wear off when it comes to tight writing deadlines and rainy shooting days on the streets of Glasgow. Just joking. I have never been happier to work on anything in my life,” he said.

Lions doesn’t have a release date right now, so it’s unclear if it’ll be released later in 2024 or if we could be waiting until 2025.

How did Baby Reindeer end?

Baby Reindeer ended with three major moments: Martha was arrested and put behind bars for stalking Donny and harassing his family; Donny visited Darrien, who offered him a job (clearly as means of compensation); and Donny’s final scene saw him alone, crying in a bar, unable to pay for a drink… just like Martha.

On the police’s advice, Donny bides his time and waits for Martha to send a threatening voicemail; not just angry or frightening, but one she could be charged for. Soon enough, she says she’s ready to stab him or his family, and she’s arrested the next day. As well as a five-year restraining order, she’s sentenced to nine months in prison.

Donny struggles to move on from his ordeal, turning his bedroom into a sprawling mind map of desperate reasoning, clues, and other details about Martha. His ex-girlfriend Keeley asks him to move back in with her mother, and he agrees. However, he finds his script for Hangman Harry, the comedy series he’d been developing with Darrien, the producer who groomed and raped him.

When he goes to his flat, Darrien calls his earlier viral breakdown video brave and asks Donny to come work with him again — but promises it “won’t be like last time.” Donny says he’d “love that”, before leaving and sobbing on the street.

In the final scene, he listens to Martha’s nicer voicemails, including one where she explains the meaning behind his Baby Reindeer nickname: she had a tough childhood, and her one comfort was a cuddly reindeer toy. He stops in a bar and orders a vodka and coke, before realizing he doesn’t have his wallet. The barman tells him it’s okay and gives it to him for free, echoing the opening scene of the series.

Baby Reindeer is streaming on Netflix now. In the meantime, you can check out the best TV shows of 2024 so far.