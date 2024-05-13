Baby Reindeer’s Richard Gadd seen for the first time since Fiona Harvey interview

Baby Reindeer’s Richard Gadd has been spotted for the first time since the now-viral Fiona Harvey interview — but this time, the focus isn’t her.

The ‘real-life Martha’ Fiona Harvey was interviewed on Piers Morgan Uncensored last week, with Gadd not publicly commenting on the numerous allegations Harvey made against him.

However, Gadd has now been seen in public for the first time since, attending the TV BAFTA Awards alongside co-star — and fictional Martha — Jessica Gunning.

Instead of being there as an awards nominee — though this will likely be the case next year — the duo was on hand to present the award for Limited Drama, which was won by The Sixth Commandment.

Gadd made no comment on Baby Reindeer or the Fiona Harvey interview during red-carpet arrivals or during the award introduction speech.

However, plenty of fans noticed the pair’s presence, dividing fan opinion. “What’s he playing at!? Hanging out with his stalker!? It’s only going to make things worse,” one fan posted on X/Twitter in confusion.

“He should be ashamed,” another weighed in, with a third disagreeing: “Jessica deserves EVERY AWARD! As does Richard!!”

A fourth stated: “We were waiting for Fiona to show up,” while a fifth commented: “I hope he comes with some evidence.”

During her interview, Harvey claimed Gadd was “psychotic, he’s mentally unwell… I find the behavior outrageous,” adding that the show itself is “a work of fiction and hyperbole.” She also confirmed plans to move ahead with suing both Gadd and Netflix for defamation.

If you’re wondering why neither Baby Reindeer nor Richard Gadd were nominated, the answer is simple — they’ll be included in next year’s awards season. With the limited series only just released on Netflix, it’s too late for it to be included this year, with most competing programs first broadcast in 2023.

