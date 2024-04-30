Richard Gadd’s first show after Baby Reindeer revealed — but Netflix fans won’t be happy

Baby Reindeer has been a runaway success for Netflix, but fans won’t be happy about where Richard Gadd’s next show will be heading.

No one with a Netflix subscription has been able to stop talking about Baby Reindeer since it came out, but now plans for Richard Gadd’s first show since the limited series have been revealed — and it won’t be available on the streaming platform.

UK channel BBC has announced it has commissioned a new six-part series from Gadd, which currently has the working title of Lions. The show will be available to watch on BBC One and stream on BBC iPlayer, though no release has been confirmed.

The synopsis reads: “When Niall’s estranged ‘brother’ Ruben shows up at his wedding, it leads to an explosion of violence that catapults us back through their lives. Spanning almost forty years from the 1980s to the present day, this ambitious series will cover the highs and lows of the brothers’ relationship, from them meeting as teenagers to their falling out as adults — with all the good, bad, terrible, funny, angry, and challenging moments along the way.”

While Lions won’t be following a real-life storyline like Baby Reindeer did, it’s currently unclear whether Gadd will be starring in the series alongside creating it. However, Gadd will also be taking on the role of executive producer, with Alexandra Brodski directing.

Gadd said of his partnership with the BBC: “It is a dream come true to be part of such a historic broadcaster with a reputation for bringing the best comedy and drama (and comedy-drama for that matter) to our screens. A dream which will likely wear off when it comes to tight writing deadlines and rainy shooting days on the streets of Glasgow. Just joking.

“I have never been happier to work on anything in my life, and I would like to thank Tally, Morven, and Gaynor for everything — as well as the inimitable Lindsay Salt who has always been my biggest champion and to whom I will always owe a great debt of gratitude.”

BBC bosses have described Lions as “highly original” and “a relationship you really haven’t seen before.”

Baby Reindeer is still occupying the number one spot on the Netflix Top 10 chart worldwide, with Richard Gadd telling TimeOut that he “expected” a level of the backlash it’s received. Fiona Harvey, who denies that she is the real-life inspiration for Martha (Jessica Gunning) says she plans to sue Netflix over the limited series.