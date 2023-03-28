Anime Japan 2023 – Spy x Family Season 2, Re: Zero Season 3, Oshi No Ko trailer, and more

Anime Japan 2023 has wrapped up, and it has given fans a plethora of new TV shows, seasons, and trailers to get hyped for. As a result, we’ve compiled the biggest announcements from this year’s iteration.

Anime Japan is always an important time of year when it comes to anime, as many studios use the event as a launchpad to build hype for the year. With a torrent of announcements of long awaited adaptations, trailers, and new seasons to beloved shows.

The 2023 iteration, which was the 10 year anniversary of the show, was no different. So we have compiled all of the newest seasons, shows, trailers, and adaptations you should know about.

Contents:

Spy x Family Season 2 premiers October 2023

Spy x Family was an instant hit the moment it premiered in November 2021, the antics of the Forger family going on to garner a massive fanbase. Originally created by Tatsuya Endo, the adaptation has massively risen in popularity throughout 2022.

Naturally, Cloverworks, the studio behind the adaptation, is capitalizing on its success with a Season 2. This new season of the show picking up where Part two of the first season left off.

It was announced during Anime Japan 2023 that Season 2 will air sometime in October 2023, during the fall season.

Anime Japan 2023: Spy x Family Code: White movie premieres on December 2023

The story of the Forger Family doesn’t just stop at a new season this year. No, fans will also be treated to an entirely new movie based on the original manga by Tatsuya Endo.

It was announced that Takashi Katagiri will be directing the movie. Katagiri has worked on the TV adaptation as an Assistant Director, and has been involved in shows such as the Great Pretender and Bubble.

The announcement was light on details on what the film will be about, but we know it will feature an original story by Endo. With the screenplay being written by Ichirou Ookouchi, most known for his work on Code Geass, Devilman: Crybaby, and Attack on Titan.

Anime Japan 2023: Blue Lock Season 2 announced with movie plans

When Blue lock aired, it was a smash hit. Coincidentally, it came during the 2022 World Cup where Japan made a run of a lifetime. And their jerseys were inspired from the Blue lock manga.

With season one of the show beloved by everyone, naturally a Season 2 has been announced in Anime Japan.

There was no release date given, but a teaser trailer was shown which can be viewed above. As well as this, a movie based on Blue Lock, titled Blue Lock: Episode Nagi is currently in the works as well. A spin off centered on Nagi Seishiro.

Anime Japan 2023: Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World Season 3 confirmed

The adaptation of Tappei Nagatsuki’s popular visual novel, it was announced that Re:Zero will once again get another season, with Season 3 coming to fans.

A teaser trailer and visual for Season 3 was announced on stage, but additional details such as its release date and staff behind the new Season is yet to be announced.

When it comes to isekais released in the 2010s, Re:Zero has always been held as one of the best from the almost infinite amount of isekais coming out. And fans will once again be treated to another season.

Anime Japan 2023: Oshi No Ko TV trailer released

Oshi no Ko has been one of the most hyped adaptations of 2023, and for good reason. The manga it was adapted from is heralded as a landmark story of idol obsession, fame and criticism of the entertainment industry.

And with Rie Takahashi on board to voice the main character, the adaptation already has alot of eyes on it. In Anime Japan, a second trailer for Oshi No Ko was released, with confirmation that the first episode will premiere on April 12, 2023.

Additionally, fans got a new visual poster for the show and casting of the other supporting characters.

Anime Japan 2023: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 new trailer and release date

Released in 2020, the show has garnered a massive fanbase which has been asking for a Season 2 since release. And finally fans can have a look at what Season 2 will bring with a new trailer dropping in Anime Japan.

In addition to the trailer teasing us a look into Gojo’s high school days, it revealed Shouta Goshozono will be in charge of directing, and a plethora of new cast members.

Season 2 of jujutsu Kaisen will premiere on July 6, 2023.

Anime Japan 2023: Horimiya -piece- teaser trailer and release date

An adaptation of the manga by Hero and Daisuke Hagiwara, Horimiya was loved by fans for being a fantastic and heartwarming romcom anime. Despite the show being an end-to-end adaptation of the manga, it was announced a new show based on the manga will be released.

Slated for a July 2023 premiere, the show will focus on the stories which the initial adaptation skipped out on.

Anime Japan 2023: My Hero Academia Season 7 announced

My Hero Academia’s Season 6 has just wrapped up, and fans has been treated to a Season 7 in Anime Japan, with a brand new teaser trailer and visiual to go along with it.

The announcement also revealed Romi Park with voice Star and Stripe in the upcoming season. A release date has yet to be revealed.