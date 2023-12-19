Spy x Family releases trailer for Season 2 final episode

The finale of Spy x Family Season 2 is around the corner – and its latest trailer teases an unforgettable ending.

Christmas is coming early for Spy x Family fans, with the release of the Spy x Anya game, the CODE: white film, and the final episode for Season 2.

Tatsuya Endo’s action-comedy series is one of the best-selling manga series of all time, with over 34 million copies in circulation. Its popularity is partly credited to the anime adaptation, which won our hearts when it first debuted back in 2022.

As we wrap up Season 2 and the year, the Spy x Family website dropped a new trailer. It’s a kind of bittersweet goodbye to everyone’s favorite family – for now, at least.

Spy x Family Season 2 releases finale trailer

Spy x Family Season 2’s final episode will air on December 23. To make the occasion, a special finale trailer looking back at all the reasons we fell in love with the family over the years was released during Jump Festa 2024.

Check it out below:

Spy x Family Season 2 will be officially ending this weekend. Produced by WIT Studio and CloverWorks, it will be airing on TV Tokyo in Japan and on Crunchyroll overseas. You can find out more about how, where and when to watch it here.

While a third season for Spy x Family hasn’t been officially confirmed yet. Due to the popularity of the series, it seems likely that we’ll get an announcement for Season 3 sometime in the new year.

Meanwhile, you can continue the Spy x Family adventures with the film adaptation Spy x Family Code: White which will premiere in Japan on December 22. You can find out more about the upcoming feature film here.

What’s Spy x Family about?

Although the official spoilers for the Spy x Family Season 2 finale episode haven’t been released yet. The plot of Spy x Family revolves around a secret agent Twilight who’s undergoing his most difficult and dangerous mission yet – pretending to be a family man. But with world peace at stake, he has no option but to accept.

Posing as a loving husband and father, over the course of the series we watch Loid Forger infiltrating an elite prep school through his adopted daughter Anya to get close to a high-profile politician. And no one suspects his true identity, because he has the perfect cover – a fake family.

But there’s one catch. His new wife Yor is really a deadly assassin and his adopted daughter Anya is actually a telepath. And no one knows each other’s identity. Let the hilarious antics ensue.

Make sure you don’t miss the final episode of Spy x Family Season 2, airing on December 23.

