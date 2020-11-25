 Amazon renews The Expanse for final season: Season 6 release date, cast, more - Dexerto
Amazon renews The Expanse for final season: release date, cast, more

Published: 25/Nov/2020 1:06 Updated: 25/Nov/2020 1:22

by Isaac McIntyre
Holden stares out at The Expanse Season 6 renewal.
Amazon Studios

The Expanse

The Expanse has been renewed for a sixth and final season on Amazon Prime, the sci-fi drama’s showrunners confirmed on Nov. 24. Here’s everything we know about Season 6, including a release date, and which cast members will be back.

The Season 6 renewal comes just three weeks out from the premiere of The Expanse’s fifth season. The Dec 16 release will be the second helmed by Amazon after the Prime streaming platform saved the series from cancellation back in 2018.

The Expanse will now come to a second, more final ending with its sixth season. 

Amazon Studios television co-head Vernon Sanders said he hopes fans enjoy a “satisfying conclusion to the series,” one the streaming platform believes “they deserve.” He added the production team has a feeling fans will “love how seasons five and six unfold.”

Here’s everything we know about the sixth and final season of The Expanse so far; including an Amazon Prime release date, the plot of the final episodes, and which cast members are expected to return for the show’s last hoorah.

The Expanse will wrap up its story in its sixth and final season.
Season 6 release date

While The Expanse Season 5 has a hard and firm release date ⁠— the season will begin airing on Dec. 16 ⁠— the final season may be a little harder to pin down. 

There’s “tentative” plans to begin a shooting run in late January, 2021, Deadline has reported, but the penciled-in dates, and an expected late 2021 release date, are all “subject to change amid fluid global conditions.” Amazon has yet to lock in a specific date.

If things go according to plan, however, The Expanse Season 6 should arrive a year after its earlier season. That should put the last season around mid-Dec. 2021.

Season 6 is penciled in for a December 2021 release date, but is subject to change.
Cas Anvar won’t be returning

The biggest news ahead of Season 6 production is that Cas Anvar will no longer be a part of The Expanse heading into 2021. The star, who played Martian pilot Alex Kamal, has stepped down following several allegations of abuse and harassment.

He will still be included in the show’s fifth season, however. It is not yet clear if his character will be killed off during Season 5, which was filmed pre-allegations.

The rest of the cast, led by Steven Strait (Holden), will all be back. This includes Wes Chatham (Amos), Dominique Tipper (Naomi), Frankie Adams (Bobbie), Cara Gee (Drummer), and Shohreh Aghdashloo (Avasarala).

Expanse showrunner Naren Shankar is also set to return for the final season, and will see out his tenure as the space opera’s leading helmsman in Season 6.

The Expanse's ever-growing cast will likely expand again in Seasons 5 and 6.
The popular Amazon series is based on a number of books by James S.A. Corey. The literary franchise’s last installment, ‘Leviathan Falls,’ is not expected out until mid-2021. It will be the ninth book in the series.

The second-last season of The Expanse is just a few weeks away. Amazon is expected to drop three episodes, as they do for most blockbuster launches on their streaming platform these days, on Dec. 16. Season 5 will run for 10 episodes.

Kate Mara reveals why she never returned to American Horror Story

Published: 24/Nov/2020 17:18

by Daniel Megarry
Kate Mara in American Horror Story
FX

American Horror Story

Kate Mara has opened up about the reason she never returned to American Horror Story, and she thinks it has something to do with the character she played.

When the first season of Ryan Murphy’s hit FX series American Horror Story debuted back in 2010, it featured cast members that would go on to become synonymous with the franchise — stars like Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, and Jessica Lange.

But one big name who never made a comeback was Kate Mara. In the first season, dubbed Murder House by fans, she played Hayden McClaine, the 22-year-old student and mistress of Ben Harmon who ended up meeting a grisly end when she threatened to expose their affair.

Hayden in American Horror Story
FX
Kate Mara only appeared in one season of American Horror Story

Mara’s had starring roles in Fox thriller 24, Netflix’s House of Cards, and the 2015 Fantastic Four reboot, so her star power certainly isn’t up for debate. Why then, hasn’t she ever returned to American Horror Story?

Kate Mara says fans “hate” her AHS character

Well, in a new interview with Collider, Mara revealed that it’s been radio silence since Murder House; she’s never been asked to come back, and she thinks it has something to do with the poor reputation of Hayden among fans of the show.

“No one invited me, I don’t know, I wasn’t invited back,” she said when asked why she hasn’t revisited the show since the first season.

“I don’t think people loved my character very much on that show, [but] I loved playing her. Who doesn’t want to play a sex-crazed ghost? But most people hate me on that show… which I take as a compliment.”

Kate Mara in American Horror StoryAmerican Horror Story fans were left divided over Kate Mara’s character Hayden

Fans are torn over Mara’s absence from the show, with one tweeting, “Bring her back Ryan [Murphy] I swear to God,” and another confessing, “I feel bad about it, but she played the part so well I can’t even look at her without getting p*ssed off.”

In a show where the villains are often remembered as the most iconic characters, it’s surprising Mara hasn’t been asked back. Hopefully that will happen soon, especially as Mara has popped up on other Ryan Murphy shows including Pose and Nip/Tuck.

Filming is currently underway on the next season of the show, and it’s expected to arrive in 2021. We’ve rounded up everything we know about Season 10 of American Horror Story, including cast members and potential themes.