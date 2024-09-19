The identity of Joe Locke’s Agatha All Along ‘Teen’ has already been revealed

Some knowledgable Marvel fans may think they have cracked the case of who Joe Locke is playing in Agatha All Along, but what if they’re missing a key piece of the puzzle?

Agatha All Along, the sequel series to the MCU’s highly-acclaimed show WandaVision, has just aired its first two episodes, so the world has now joined the titular witch on a journey to regain the power stole from her by Wanda Maximoff.

While Agatha’s plan to travel the witches’ road may seem simple, it will be filled with immense danger. Thankfully, she’ll be accompanied by a coven of witches… One of which is a mysterious teen boy (Joe Locke), whose identity is being kept a secret from even Agatha herself.

However, some entrenched MCU fans may have solved who Teen really is, as many viewers believe he is Billy Kaplan, aka Wiccan, one of Wanda and Vision’s twin sons.

There are a few hints in the first two episodes that point to the idea that Locke may be playing the male teen witch.

First, when Teen and Agatha are driving in the car in search of a coven to walk the witches’ road with them, he’s called by his adorable (yet nameless) boyfriend.

Billy is one of the few openly gay Marvel characters. In the comics, he came out as a teen to his mother, the Scarlet Witch, and developed a relationship with Teddy Altman, aka Hulking.

Secondly, Teen is the sole reason why Agatha was able to break out of the curse Wanda placed her under before leaving Westview.

When we first see Agatha, she’s living in a “fractured spell” that causes her to believe she’s a seasoned detective trying to solve the murder of a women who was crushed to death.

It becomes increasingly clear that the case is about Wanda and her demise seen in the end of Doctor Strange 2, but before Agatha can focus too closely on those details, she is interrupted by a teenage boy breaking into her house.

Once they’re locked into a police interrogation room together, Agatha grills the troubled teen, who begins to recite a spell in Latin, breaking the titular witch from her curse.

When back in the real world, Agatha compliments Teen’s skills as she says it seems impossible that someone his age would be able to lift a curse placed by the Scarlet Witch – the most powerful witch in the universe.

But, if he was Wanda’s son, Teen (Billy) would’ve studied his mother’s magic and learned how to counteract it, thus breaking Agatha from the curse and bringing her back to reality.

And finally, Teen is very vague about what he wants when the coven reaches the end of the witches’ road.

For everyone in the group, their motivations are crystal clear: power, fortune, and answers to generational questions.

Teen plays coy whenever Agatha asks him what he wants, but is that because he doesn’t want to tell her that his true motive is bring his mother, Wanda, back from the dead?

Agatha All Along Episode 1 confirms that Teen’s identity is being protected from both the audience and the in-universe cast, so only time will tell if he turns out to be one of Wanda’s children.

But, what if Teen isn’t Wiccan?

We have a theory that Teen isn’t Billy Kaplan at all, but is Agatha’s only son, Nicholas Scratch.

This theory can see a little far-fetched from what we learn from the first two episodes, but stay with us, please.

All we know about Agatha’s son at this time was that he existed at one point, thanks to the kid’s drawings and awards sitting in the bedroom seen in Agatha’s fractured mind.

While Nicholas’ hobbies like drawing or singing may not have been real, the deep connection he shared with with his mother was.

When Teen and Agatha try to recruit Jennifer Kale, the potions witch, she calls Agatha a “child killer,” which rattles the latter to her core.

Without getting too much away, there’s a chance Agatha may have sacrificed Nicholas for her own gain and he may be back for some sort of revenge.

Although Teen is, well, a teenager, the Nicholas Scratch shown in the comics is an incredibly powerful sorcerer, so he could’ve sent his younger self on a mission to destroy his mother.

Nicholas is also in possession of a large batch of evil children known as Salem’s Seven, who try to attack Agatha in Episode 2, but don’t try to kill Teen at all when he’s facing them head-on. This could be another indication of Teen being Nicholas, as his children wouldn’t want to purposely hurt him.

The witches’ road is known to grant anyone who walks it whatever they want… so what if Nicholas tricked Agatha into bringing him on this journey so he could gather enough power to destroy her for sacrificing him in the past?

While it may seem far-fetched right now, the MCU isn’t exactly the breeding ground fo healthy family dynamics, so anything goes at this point.

New episodes of Agatha All Along premiere every Wednesday at 9pm EST/6pm PT. For more, check our recaps of Episode 1 and Episode 2. You can also read our break downs of Salem’s Seven and Nicholas Scratch.