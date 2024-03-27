Diddy Do It debunked: Fake Netflix documentary explained

Amid allegations against P Diddy and raids on his homes, is a Netflix documentary called Diddy Do It in the works? No, it isn’t — here’s what you need to know.

P Diddy (real name Sean Combs) is facing several sexual assault allegations, with Homeland Security and police also carrying out recent raids on two of the rap mogul’s properties as part of a sex trafficking investigation.

BossLogic, an artist known for creating alternate movie imagery and concept art, shared a poster for “Diddy Do It?”, a Netflix documentary supposedly streaming now — but it’s not real whatsoever. The poster has also been shared across Facebook, leading others to believe it’s available to watch on the platform — it’s not, nor is it in the works.

That’s not to say a similar film or series won’t happen. In late 2023, it was reported that 50 Cent’s production company was making a documentary focusing on the allegations against Combs, with proceeds going to “victims of sexual assault and rape,” the rapper wrote.

It’s unclear when it’ll be released, but 50 Cent also shared BossLogic’s poster and wrote: “This is gonna break records when this drop.” It’s not been confirmed if this is also the title of the real documentary.

Combs’ former partner Cassie accused him of physical and sexual assault over 10 years in a lawsuit in November last year, which was settled the day after it was filed. Since then, three other women have come forward with allegations.

In an earlier statement, he said: “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

In the meantime, you can find out what new (and real) documentaries you can stream right now, as well as the best documentaries available on Netflix.