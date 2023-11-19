50 Cent applauds viral rap-loving dancing granny

50 Cent posted on social media a video of a grandma dancing at the front of the crowd during one of his live shows, calling her the coolest person at his show.

Rapper 50 Cent has been touring the world on his “Final Lap Tour,” visiting countries like Norway, Germany, and England as he performed some of his top hits like “In Da Club.”

50 Cent first burst onto the rap scene in 2002, and has been a mainstay in the hip-hop scene ever since, while also pursuing other ventures like his successful show Power; so it’s safe to say that he has amassed a large following across many demographics during his time as a celebrity.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One of his fans who is part of the older population demographic showed up to his Final Lap Tour show in Birmingham, England, and 50 Cent was impressed by her dance moves and cool vibes.

Granny shows why she’s the “coolest” at 50 Cent show

50 Cent, after seeing a video of the granny dancing to his music at the front of the crowd, shared it to his social media in a post that went viral: “The coolest person at my show tonight by far, she was rocking wit me .🔥Birmingham second show. LOL.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

People loved the granny’s vibes as she bobbed her arm up and down to the beat:

“She was too Cute…Age is nothing but a number…@50cent bring all ages out!!!!” One person applauded. “Damn that’s a cool ass granny,” another admitted.

Article continues after ad

The woman, titled “Momma Jane” by her newfound fans, became an internet sensation, with people wanting to know more about her story; and even recorded an interview with the British news network BBC Radio talking about her sudden overnight fame.