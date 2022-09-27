Tower of Fantasy September 27 patch notes: Maintenance compensation, bug fixes, more

Tower of Fantasy has released its September 27 patch, which has fixed a number of issues within the game and rewarded players with free Dark Crystals — so here are all the patch notes you need to know about for the latest update.

The latest Tower of Fantasy patch notes are live and Hotta Studio has brought numerous bug fixes and improvements to the game. While this maintenance update isn’t as big as the upcoming Vera 2.0 update, which will add the gun-wielding Cobalt-B to the game, it aims to create a smoother gameplay experience.

So, if you’re wondering what has been included in the Tower of Fantasy September 27 patch, then our notes below have you covered.

Tower of Fantasy September 27 patch notes

Bugs fixed

Fixed the “Battlefield of Champions” description displayed incomplete issue in “Bygone Phantasm”

Fixed the “relics” icon displayed incomplete issue in “Bygone Phantasm”

Fixed the ranking points accumulation display abnormality issue in “Sequential Phantasm”

Fixed the word “Second” displace abnormality for “Guren Blade” description issue

Fixed the issue where the “discharge damage boost” ability of Claudia’s four-piece set matrix malfunctioning on the “Venus” (Nemesis) weapon issue

Fixed the issue of team chat malfunctioning in some of the gameplay modes.

User experience optimizations

Optimized the probability of obtaining rewards in the Hard Difficulty Mode of Frontier Clash

Optimized the range for boss fight cancellations/out-of-combat for bosses on the Artificial Island

Tower of Fantasy maintenance compensation

In order to claim the Tower of Fantasy maintenance compensation, players must have reached level six before the September 27th maintenance is completed. All the rewards can be seen below:

Maintenance compensation: Dark Crystal x300

Bug fix compensation: Dark Crystal x100

The above items will be rewarded to Wanderers two hours after maintenance ended, and can be claimed via the in-game mail.

So, there you have it, that’s everything in the Tower of Fantasy September 27 patch. Make sure you check out our Tower of Fantasy page for all the latest news and updates.

