Solo Leveling Arise September 12 update early patch notes reveal new SSR Hunters Harper & Charlotte

Solo Leveling Arise September 12 update early patch notes reveal new SSR Hunters Harper & CharlotteNetmarble
Solo Leveling: Arise will be releasing its September 12 update imminently, and Netmarble has revealed two brand-new SSR hunter characters Harper and Charlotte, the Blue Spirit Golem Shadow, and more will be implemented.
Netmarble launches a significant content update every 21 days to shake up Arise. This patch mostly consists of gameplay updates, more content additions, and of course the release of a new SSR hunter, or within this update, two hunter characters.
In their 2024 Roadmap, the developers have disclosed every content release for the remainder of the year, but specifically for this patch, you can find out all the early details below.
What’s changed in the September 12 patch?
Netmarble’s September 12 update brings more fresh content to Arise. Despite previous updates typically only introducing one brand-new hunter as the next banner, this update will be adding both SSR hunters Harper and Charlotte with their Rate Up Draw banners.
The two hunters will also be joining with their own SSR hunter-exclusive weapons, which are not available from pulling the banners. Aside from that, the Blue Spirit Golem will be the new Shadow, and there will be another highly-anticipated Maximum Level increase.
Netmarble will also be refreshing the events available, improving features, and implementing any needed bug fixes as part of the patch.
September 12 update patch notes
SSR hunters Harper and Charlotte with exclusive weapons
- Harper will receive a Rate Up Draw banner that will last for four weeks until October 10.
- Charlotte will receive a Rate Up Draw banner that will last for three weeks until October 3.
- Each of these new SSR hunter characters will be added with their own exclusive weapons.
- These will need to be crafted, pulled from the Custom Weapon Draw banner, or earned as a reward from the new events implemented.
Blue Spirit Golem Shadow
- Blue Spirit Golem will be the next Shadow added.
- The Shadow increases Basic Skill Damage for hunters in your hunting team.
Maintenance rewards
After the scheduled maintenance between Thursday, September 12 – Friday, September 13, players will be rewarded with the below the next time they log in to their account:
- 500 Essence Stones
- 2 Gate Keys
- 15 Weapon Enhancement Gear II
- 1 20% Diamond Discount Coupon
- 1 Heroic Skill Rune Selection Chest Vol.2
-
- Sung Jinwoo’s max level will be increased.
- Hunter maximum levels will be risen.
- Activity Funds Max Tier will be increased.
- Higher Gate difficulty levels will be added.
- The two brand-new hunters Harper and Charlotte will receive their own Hunter Archive story and Secret Library.
- Guess the Weapon’s Owner! Quiz Event will be added, as well as various others.
- All the events from the 100 day celebrations will be removed, including:
- Happy 100th Day Event
- 100th Day Daily Mission
- Mini Game – Protect the Cake
- Mini Game – Heart-pounding Tank Tower!
- With Jian! Rock, Paper, Scissors
- Event Boss – Squeaky Clean Beach Cleanup Chapter 1, 2
- Special Lucky Capsule
- Rock, Paper, Scissors Exchange Shop
- Rock, Paper, Scissors Card World Drop
- 100th Day Celebration Growth Tournament Event
- Loyalty Event
- 100th Day Celebration Treasure Hunt
- Event Weapon Crafting
- A Conviction and a Calling / Coming of Age / Juicy Grilled Skewer
- The Total Purchases count in the Bonus tap of the in-game Shop will reset on Thursday September 9.
- Rune Skills.
- Arfifact options for hunters.
- Hunter characters
- Enemies
- Shadows
- Content and system improvements, in particular for the Guild System will be added.
- An array of bug fixes will be implemented as usual.
Maximum Level and Activity Funds Expansion
Hunter Archive story and Secret Library
New Events
Bonus Shop reset
Balance Adjustments
There will be balance adjustments for everything below:
Improvements and Bug Fixes
