Solo Leveling Arise September 12 update early patch notes reveal new SSR Hunters Harper & Charlotte

Solo Leveling: Arise will be releasing its September 12 update imminently, and Netmarble has revealed two brand-new SSR hunter characters Harper and Charlotte, the Blue Spirit Golem Shadow, and more will be implemented.

Netmarble launches a significant content update every 21 days to shake up Arise. This patch mostly consists of gameplay updates, more content additions, and of course the release of a new SSR hunter, or within this update, two hunter characters.

In their 2024 Roadmap, the developers have disclosed every content release for the remainder of the year, but specifically for this patch, you can find out all the early details below.

What’s changed in the September 12 patch?

Netmarble’s September 12 update brings more fresh content to Arise. Despite previous updates typically only introducing one brand-new hunter as the next banner, this update will be adding both SSR hunters Harper and Charlotte with their Rate Up Draw banners.

The two hunters will also be joining with their own SSR hunter-exclusive weapons, which are not available from pulling the banners. Aside from that, the Blue Spirit Golem will be the new Shadow, and there will be another highly-anticipated Maximum Level increase.

Netmarble will also be refreshing the events available, improving features, and implementing any needed bug fixes as part of the patch.

Netmarble Charlotte and Harper will be the two new SSR hunters added to Arise on September 12.

SSR hunters Harper and Charlotte with exclusive weapons

Harper will receive a Rate Up Draw banner that will last for four weeks until October 10.

Charlotte will receive a Rate Up Draw banner that will last for three weeks until October 3.

Each of these new SSR hunter characters will be added with their own exclusive weapons. These will need to be crafted, pulled from the Custom Weapon Draw banner, or earned as a reward from the new events implemented.



Blue Spirit Golem Shadow

Blue Spirit Golem will be the next Shadow added.

The Shadow increases Basic Skill Damage for hunters in your hunting team.

Maintenance rewards

Maintenance rewards

After the scheduled maintenance between Thursday, September 12 – Friday, September 13, players will be rewarded with the below the next time they log in to their account: