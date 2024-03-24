Woman discovers boyfriend was cheating on her through Postmates

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after recounting how her friend found out her boyfriend was cheating on her through the Postmates app.

In a viral clip with over 1.7 million views, TikToker Sarah (sarsland) detailed how her friend used the popular food delivery service to uncover her partner’s unfaithfulness.

“So this girl I know found out she got cheated on because one day she was just ordering Postmates for her and her boyfriend on his phone, and she realized that the last saved address was an address she did not recognize,” Sarah began.

“She goes to his order history. The last time he had ordered was a week prior when she was out of town, and it was to the address,” the TikToker explained.

Upon questioning her boyfriend about the address he had the order sent to, he claimed it belonged to a coworker. “‘We went over to his house after work last week to play video games while you were out of town,’” he told Sarah’s friend.

Despite her suspicions, Sarah said her friend initially tried to let it go. However, she couldn’t shake the “gut feeling” that something wasn’t right, and later decided to pull up to the house. “This girl opens the door and [my friend] is like, ‘Hi, I’m so and so’s girlfriend, do you know him?’” Sarah recounted.

The girl in question confirmed that she knew the boyfriend through work, and disclosed their ongoing affair. “She basically tells [my friend] that they have been hooking up for months and had no idea that he had a girlfriend or anything,” Sarah revealed.

“Can anyone tell me about a time when a girl’s intuition has ever been wrong?” she asked her viewers. In the comments, many TikTok users shared how they caught their partners cheating.

“I found out from Uber, he ordered her one at 3am,” one person wrote. “His passenger side sun visor was down,” another said. “He followed her on Twitter and I just knew. Now they’re married,” a third shared.

Back in October, a woman was left devastated after catching her boyfriend cheating on her with her best friend on Google Maps.