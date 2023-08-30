Woman gets revenge on cheating boyfriend after finding out day before Europe vacation

A woman on TikTok has gone viral after uploading a video showing how she got revenge on her ex-boyfriend after finding out he was cheating on her the day before their Europe vacation.

On July 31, 2023, a woman who goes by iknow_girl on TikTok uploaded a video showing how she get revenge on her ex-boyfriend after finding out he was cheating the whole time they were together.

Woman says boyfriend has been cheating the whole relationship

In the clip which has now been viewed almost three million times, the TikToker shared various photos of her boyfriend around Europe while holding up a post-it note with messages revealing that she knew he was cheating.

In the messages, she shared that he would often take trips with his friends in order to cheat on her behind her back.

“Went on a 9-week Europe trip with my bf who has been cheating on me our whole relationship because I found out the day before and didn’t want to lose thousands of dollars in cancellation fees,” she said in the caption.

As the video went viral, many TikTokers took to the comments to share their thoughts on her “revenge” video.

“9 WEEKS? I could never. Couldn’t last 5 mins. Girl,” one user replied, referencing the nine weeks she spent in Europe with her now ex-boyfriend.

Another said: “Ummm I’ve never respected someone more! The strength this took! Jesus this is iconic though.”

“The way I’d be making this man swipe his card left right and centerrrrrrr omg,” a third viewer replied.

