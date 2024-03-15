Woman stunned after catching “weasel” husband cheating on fitness app

A woman was shocked after she found her husband using a fitness app to cheat on her.

TikToker Megan McGee recently revealed the surprising way she was able to find out her ex-husband was cheating on her.

While she had suspicions, Megan was shocked to find her “weasel” of a husband using a fitness app of all things to have an affair.

Viewers of Megan’s now-viral TikTok have since reacted by commenting on their experiences with their partners cheating on them and the absurd ways they found out.

Woman’s ex-husband used fitness app to have affair

While making a batch of banana bread, Megan broke down the drama pertaining to her ex-husband using the fitness app, Strava.

While still married, Megan’s husband began using Strava to meet up with ‘friends’ for daily runs, or so Megan thought.

Before diving deep into the story, Megan noted that while using Strava, those who follow you are allowed to see the map associated with your workouts. She also mentioned that she and her husband were ‘following’ each other on the app.

After “red flags” sprung in Megan’s brain when her husband told her they would be going on a “break,” she began searching for people in her surrounding area who had the same map coordinates as her husband.

Megan came to find out her husband was running a measly half mile and he ended it at the same location — every time.

She also had “sources” helping her piece together what was going on and was able to figure out who the woman was.

Those who have heard Megan’s story have reacted by sharing their own cheating stories, letting Megan know she wasn’t alone in the situation.

“I found out thru Venmo, those outlying social apps are wild,” wrote one TikTok user.

“I found out my ex cheated on me when the Airbnb host left a review about how ‘he and Martha’ were such great guests. My name isn’t Martha,” said another viewer.

Though Megan did eventually divorce her husband, she didn’t reveal if he is still seeing the woman he cheated on her with.